On Saturday, Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin. The newfound stars of The Biebers on Watch, the couple’s quarantine Facebook Watch series, took a break from their California home to step out in masked socially-distanced glory. While Justin opted for a bright red hoodie and sweatpants, Hailey kept it more neutral. She slipped into a sports bra and matching leggings in a tone of grey that had her flying under the radar, while still making a chic statement in her head-to-toe activewear set.

Hailey is no stranger to the two-piece activewear set. She’s been known to rock the style on the regular, choosing to create a full-blown look, whether she’s headed to brunch with friends to hitting the gym. While many fans of workout sets might opt for the brightest of colors, bold patterns, or the like, Hailey often goes neutral, reaching for creams, blacks, and grays.

Though studio-centric workouts have been on hold for the most part, that doesn’t mean that you can’t dress up for a little extra motivation when working out at home, in the park, or on Zoom. Ahead, find a few dupes for Hailey Bieber's sold-out Set Active workout look AKA the perfect uniform for your quarantine wardrobe.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Set Active Pepper Box Cut Bra and Leggings $110 | Set Active See on Set Active Hailey Bieber's exact set from Set Active is sold out but watch this space for updates.

Alo Yoga Knot Bra and Aura Short $108 | Alo Yoga See on Alo Yoga Go for '80s appeal with a knot-front bra and mini shorts.

Tory Sport Seamless Racerback Bra and Chevron Leggings $175 | Tory Burch See on Tory Burch Even with neutrals, you can opt for subtle detail like a bright white chevron pattern.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra and Compressive High-Rise Leggings $106 | Girlfriend Collective See on Girlfriend Collective Go for a longer-line crop top in lieu of a sports bra for a little more support and coverage.

Outdoor Voices Steeplechase Bra and Two-Tone Leggings $121 | Outdoor Voices See on Outdoor Voices Go for a neutral-on-neutral color block pattern with unique keyhole detailing on the bra.

Ju’Nae Fit Power-Up Set $45 | Ju'Nae Fit See on Ju'Nae Fit Pink: always a neutral. The color will add a vibrant pop to your workout basics.

Good American Seamless Ribbed Bra and Legging $148 | Good American See on Good American Go ribbed for a little more head-turning appeal when dressing in head-to-toe neutrals.