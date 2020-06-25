Hailey Bieber's Sports Bra & Leggings Set Sold Out Immediately
On Saturday, Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin. The newfound stars of The Biebers on Watch, the couple’s quarantine Facebook Watch series, took a break from their California home to step out in masked socially-distanced glory. While Justin opted for a bright red hoodie and sweatpants, Hailey kept it more neutral. She slipped into a sports bra and matching leggings in a tone of grey that had her flying under the radar, while still making a chic statement in her head-to-toe activewear set.
Hailey is no stranger to the two-piece activewear set. She’s been known to rock the style on the regular, choosing to create a full-blown look, whether she’s headed to brunch with friends to hitting the gym. While many fans of workout sets might opt for the brightest of colors, bold patterns, or the like, Hailey often goes neutral, reaching for creams, blacks, and grays.
Though studio-centric workouts have been on hold for the most part, that doesn’t mean that you can’t dress up for a little extra motivation when working out at home, in the park, or on Zoom. Ahead, find a few dupes for Hailey Bieber's sold-out Set Active workout look AKA the perfect uniform for your quarantine wardrobe.
Channel Bieber's style with an affordable version of her activewear set including Old Navy's high-waisted crop leggings and sport bra.
Hailey Bieber's exact set from Set Active is sold out but watch this space for updates.
Go for '80s appeal with a knot-front bra and mini shorts.
Even with neutrals, you can opt for subtle detail like a bright white chevron pattern.
Go for a longer-line crop top in lieu of a sports bra for a little more support and coverage.
Go for a neutral-on-neutral color block pattern with unique keyhole detailing on the bra.
Pink: always a neutral. The color will add a vibrant pop to your workout basics.
Go ribbed for a little more head-turning appeal when dressing in head-to-toe neutrals.
Peep the subtle scalloped detail on this performance set that truly makes it stand out.