Sweat Shorts Are The Hailey Bieber-Approved Trend You'll Live In This Year
You might have spent the better part of the last three months in your sweatpants, but it's time to ditch them officially. Why you may ask, with a worried look on your face? Because summer is nearly here and long pants just don't work as well when the temperature is soaring. An easy solution is sweatshorts, and they've been experiencing a definite uptick recently. In fact, Google Analytics tracks that searches for sweatshorts have increased by 400% since this time in 2019. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna have been known to rock the trend with everything from sporty crop tops to tailored tops and blazers. They are, of course, athleisure at its finest, channeling those workout classes of the ‘80s with fervor.
Sweatshorts are a unique piece of athleisure that can go slouchy '90s or micro mini '00s, depending on the style you so choose. From knee-length brights to 1-inch inseam gym shorts, these comfy loungewear bottoms are about to become a go-to as you go from your at-home office to errand-running all Summer long. Ahead, find the best sweat shorts to shop right now for lounging this season — and in every color and for every budget.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Add a little pep in your step with a rainbow waistband.
The OG sweatshorts.that give off major '00s vibes and look perfect with a white tank top and sneakers.
Go for a textured pair, like these terry cloth bottoms that feel as good as they look.
Go bright when you're reaching for a longer pair of sweatshorts. Pair these with black neutrals to tone down the color.
Look for details like patch pockets, that make these comfy shorts even more convenient.
There's nothing more classic than a navy-and-white stripe. These pair well with a chambray denim shirt tied in a knot.
Jump into the color pool with a pastel pink pair that blends sporty and dressy vibes.
Go true retro with a 1970s-inspired pair that somehow feels very right now.
Affordable and classic, these shorts will be the hardest-working piece in your summer wardrobe.