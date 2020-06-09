You might have spent the better part of the last three months in your sweatpants, but it's time to ditch them officially. Why you may ask, with a worried look on your face? Because summer is nearly here and long pants just don't work as well when the temperature is soaring. An easy solution is sweatshorts, and they've been experiencing a definite uptick recently. In fact, Google Analytics tracks that searches for sweatshorts have increased by 400% since this time in 2019. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna have been known to rock the trend with everything from sporty crop tops to tailored tops and blazers. They are, of course, athleisure at its finest, channeling those workout classes of the ‘80s with fervor.

Sweatshorts are a unique piece of athleisure that can go slouchy '90s or micro mini '00s, depending on the style you so choose. From knee-length brights to 1-inch inseam gym shorts, these comfy loungewear bottoms are about to become a go-to as you go from your at-home office to errand-running all Summer long. Ahead, find the best sweat shorts to shop right now for lounging this season — and in every color and for every budget.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

J.Crew Striped Rib Track Short $60 | J.Crew See on J.Crew Add a little pep in your step with a rainbow waistband.

Champion Reverse Weave Shorts $45 | Champion See on Champion The OG sweatshorts.that give off major '00s vibes and look perfect with a white tank top and sneakers.

Nike Sportswear Retro Terry Shorts $45 | Nordstrom See on Nordstrom Go for a textured pair, like these terry cloth bottoms that feel as good as they look.

We11done Sweat Shorts $267 | Farfetch See on Farfetch Go bright when you're reaching for a longer pair of sweatshorts. Pair these with black neutrals to tone down the color.

James Perse Shorts $179 | Yoox See on Yoox Look for details like patch pockets, that make these comfy shorts even more convenient.

Gap Stripe Pull-On Shorts $29 | Gap See on Gap There's nothing more classic than a navy-and-white stripe. These pair well with a chambray denim shirt tied in a knot.

Les Girls Les Boys Cotton Shorts $58 | Les Girls Les Boys See on Les Girls Les Boys Jump into the color pool with a pastel pink pair that blends sporty and dressy vibes.

Madewell Rainbow-Inset Sweatshorts $50 | Zappos See on Zappos Go true retro with a 1970s-inspired pair that somehow feels very right now.