Social distancing means that everyone is probably rocking PJs more than usual. And let’s be honest: It’s pretty tempting to reach for the same pair of oversized sweatpants day after day ⁠— they are ridiculously comfortable, after all. But when it feels like so much is out of our control right now, mixing up your loungewear is a small act of self-care that can go a long way in these strange times. Take a cue from Hailey Bieber's TikTok loungewear, that’s got fans inspired to spruce up their WFH apparel.

In a short video alongside her husband Justin Bieber — maybe you’ve heard of him — Hailey showed off her TikTok dancing skills while hanging out in the couple’s home. She made her first-ever appearance on the platform wearing some relaxed, stylish pajamas: a coordinating blue-and-white short set from Brandy Melville.

While the brand is currently offline and no longer accepting orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are other stylish options to consider. The key to curating a collection of PJs that you’ll want to wear over and over? Go for breathable fabrics — think organic cotton, linen, and silk — and roomier fits (you may want to consider sizing up). The last thing you want out of your loungewear are feelings of constriction and discomfort.

TikTok

Also, keep an eye out for matching sets that can be incorporated into your broader daywear wardrobe. Hailey’s set could easily be dressed up for a quick run to the grocery store with a denim jacket and casual sneakers.

The model’s style these days may be a departure from some of her recent head-turning red carpet moments — like this ultra glam look from the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week — but it remains as enviable as ever.