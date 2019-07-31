Halloween Advent Calendars Are Here To Help You Count Down Each Spooky Day
If you're the kind of person who is counting down the days until Halloween, well then this is literally the product for you. Most of us know that one of the best parts of the holiday season is counting down — and for Christmas, that normally means an advent calendar and getting weirdly excited about tiny pieces of chocolate that have probably gone stale. Well, now you can apply that same level of misplaced excitement to Halloween — because Halloween advent calendars are a thing.
Who knew? Apparently everyone is as excited about Halloween as they are every other holiday — which makes a lot of sense, because Halloween is the holiday that involves candy and costumes and therefore should reign supreme. Whether you're a grownup who's obsessed with All Hallow's Eve or you have kids and want to give them a chance to join in the fun, advent calendars are the way to go. Some of them have little drawers that you can fill with candy and treats, while some of them just help you count down the days until October 31st. Etsy is chock full of them and they are as cute and fantastical as you could possibly want. The good news is that they're all reusable, so you can enjoy the fun year after year. Here are three you don't want to miss.
This one is perfect for kids, because there's an actual wheel that spins to change the dates — getting them more and more excited about Halloween as it inches closer. Plus, it's perfect wall art for fall, with all of the spooky creatures you would want to see for Halloween.
If you really want to push the boat out, this is the one. I should say it's for kids, because the drawers are perfect for holding Halloween candy — but instead I'm going to say it's perfect for you, because the drawers are perfect for holding Halloween candy. Thirty-one days in a blissful candy daze? Yeah, I'm not complaining — and I don't think you would be either.
If it's all about the day approaching, then this is a great thrifty option. You probably remember blocks like these from your childhood, but now let them count down the days until Halloween — and get excited as zero approaches.
It's not even August yet and there's still so much to get pumped about for Halloween. Firstly, these advent calendars are clearly going to change your life. Secondly, did you know that Captain Morgan Jack-O-Blast Pumpkin Spice Rum is available all of the gosh-darn year? You can start celebrating Halloween right now. Also, the return of Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats is happening and that's basically all of the Halloween joy you could want in one little package.
How do you celebrate Halloween? It doesn't matter if you go big and/or go home (to eat your candy in peace), it's fun to get into the holiday spirit. So if you're someone who likes to let the anticipation build, let the countdown begin — because you've got thirty-one days of excitement are coming your way.