Who knew that this kind of delicious was available year-round? It's no secret that seasonal products can be incredible. Pumpkin spice lattes only make an appearance in the fall, Peeps only hatch in the spring — and of course, candy always tastes better shaped like a pumpkin or a Christmas tree. But if you do a little digging, you might find that some seasonal products can be found year-round. In this case, you can dig up the Captain Morgan Jack-O-Blast — that's right, pumpkin spiced rum can be in your drink and in your belly, even in the middle of summer.

"The latest shot from the Captain delivers seasonal flavors of pumpkin spice mixed with your favorite spiced rum," the description reads. "You'll love it as a chilled shot, but Jack-O-Blast is also the perfect way to add some fall spice to your favorite cocktails. Look for the unmissable pumpkin-shaped bottle and make sure you don't miss out."

Seasonal, you say? Then how come right now, in the month of July, you can find places to buy it. There's a locator right on the Captain Morgan page that allows you to find it for sale online or in-person — and, yes, I put in an address and, yes, I found it available in NYC. Just saying, it's worth taking a look around and see where it's available near you, especially if you don't want to wait for fall for your PSL hit.

Your summer just got a whole lot spicier. Also... am I the only person you just pour a shot of this into an iced latte for a summer-friendly, boozy, pumpkin spiced latte? Did I just win the Nobel Peace Prize for best ever invention? Acceptance speech to follow.

Although it may be sunny outside (and Europe may currently be having a blistering heatwave that may or may not be the gods punishing us for Brexit), it's never too early to start embrace fall which is, without a doubt, the best season. It's just been revealed that Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are coming back for 2019, which is perhaps the best and most delicious news to ever bless us for autumn and, of course, Halloween specifically. Not only that, Bath & Body Works just dropped their Fall Candle Collection, with treats like Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and Sweater Weather waiting to fill your home with delight and wonder.

Personally, I think we'll be seeing a lot more Halloween candy-based announcements in the coming weeks — but some people have jumped right ahead even further to a whole other season. The latest batch of Disney Christmas Ornaments has been released for Christmas in July, jumping us ahead a full six months into the heart of the holiday season. And, if you really want to get into the holiday spirit, then you can get your hands on some Baileys Minis and turn a summer picnic into a holiday treat. Seasons are no match for us — we will not be held in by the boundaries of weather and time.

There's no reason that fall and Halloween specials need to wait until September or October — I'm ready for spiced rum in a pumpkin all year round. And now you can get it. Just do a little hunting and you'll find that Captain Morgan Jack-O-Blast can be with you, come rain or come shine.