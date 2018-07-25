History is happening in Manhattan, but it could start happening all over the country if this news is true. If you're one of those people who hasn't seen Hamilton on Broadway yet, don't worry, it could be heading to a theater near you. This isn't some Hollywood version of Hamilton, though. No, it's been reported that Hamilton could be coming to theaters in its original Broadway form. And lucky for everyone, it's set to feature its original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda. (When asked by Bustle, Miranda's reps had no comment on the report),

The Wall Street Journal reported that a 2016 recording of the stage musical may be headed to the movies very soon. The paper reported that Hollywood studios are currently bidding on the project, which could go for more than $50 million. "Representatives for the production" have reportedly screened the film for those looking to buy, according to the newspaper. Oh, to be in the room where that happened. People reported that two studios, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox, are reportedly bidding on the Hamilton taping to release in theaters across the country.

As of now Miranda has not publicly confirmed the news that Hamilton could be released in theaters. What has been confirmed, though, is the existence of this recording. Back in 2016, after Hamilton won 11 Tonys, nearly breaking the record for most Tonys won in one night, Miranda revealed in his post-show press conference that the original cast had secretly filmed a run-through of the show.

While he didn't say what he was planning to do with the footage, a day later he tweeted a suggestion that should make Harry Potter fans very happy. “What are we doing with that footage? No idea,” he tweeted. “Throwing it in a vault at Gringotts for a bit [probably]. But we’re getting it.”

More than a week later Miranda let fans know, "The show is preserved w this cast & on the way to Gringotts vault. Grateful to everyone who made a complex shoot painless. Rest easy, fam." Perhaps, it's finally time to open up the vault? Who wants to reach out to Griphook?

While the Hamilton movie news can't be confirmed just yet, there is other news related to the musical that can be. The creators of Hamilton will receive a special Kennedy Center Honors prize. The honor normally celebrates a person's lifetime achievement in arts and culture, but due to the culture impact Hamilton has had it makes sense the Kennedy Center would make an exception. And this is very much an exception since they don't usually give a prize to a piece of work.

In a statement, Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter explained why they chose to honor the musical:

"In recognizing Hamilton and its co-creators, the Kennedy Center is making an unprecedented statement about an unprecedented work — a work that transcends cultural boundaries and tells America’s story in a powerful and contemporary way."

This special honor will go to Miranda along with his collaborators: director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire. They'll be the youngest Kennedy Center honorees in the award's history, according to The Washington Post. They'll be celebrated alongside lifetime honorees Cher, Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.

While fans will have to wait and see if this news about the Hamilton movie is true, they'll be able to watch the Kennedy Center Honors on December 26. But, let's assume no one's gonna waste their shot to see Hamilton on the big screen whenever it does end up there.