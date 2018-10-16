She may play a strict matriarch whose world revolves around her inability to bear children, but in real life, nothing could be further from the truth. The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski gave birth to a baby boy, E! News reported, and on Monday evening, Strahovski made the announcement on Instagram.

"My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," Strahovski wrote. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"

The 36-year-old actress' photo was a black and white closeup of the new mom resting her small baby boy on her chest. Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, is married to actor Tim Loden, and the baby is their first child. According to E! News, her rep has confirmed that both mommy and brand new baby are doing well.

The Australian actress first announced that she was pregnant earlier in the year in May. Strahovski surprised her fans with a picture of herself with hands clasped around her baby bump. "I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news—I'm going to be a Mama!" she had captioned the photo. "So very exciting to watch and feel this little peanut growing every day!"

