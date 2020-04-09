Hannah Ann Sluss has every right to be mad at Peter Weber for hanging out with his former contestant Kelley Johnson after he broke off their engagement on national television, but she's taking the high road. Hannah Ann is fine with Peter and Kelley quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, as she told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe during an appearance on her podcast Off the Vine. But she's just because she's not mad doesn't mean she's holding back.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Hannah Ann had nothing but good things to say about Kelley in the new interview. "I am just kind of like, 'Oh, that's cool I guess'," she said of Kelley reconnecting with Peter after the show. "I met Kelley through the show and I'm cool with Kelley. We're not going to be best friends or anything, but I'm cool with her. So it's not like, 'Oh, this was my best friend now she dating my ex-fiancé.' She's always been nice to me."

She had less kind words for Peter, specifically after being asked to describe his *ahem* manhood. "The vegetable that most represents Peter's manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste," she said. "Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It needs a lot because it's just bland. There's no taste." Bristowe quipped back by saying she had assumed it would be an even less complimentary "limp asparagus." Now there's a visual that's going to haunt all of our dreams tonight.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

After breaking things off with Hannah Ann just weeks after he proposed, and trying (but failing) to get back together with his runner-up Madison Prewett, Peter decided to quarantine with Kelley after they unexpectedly reconnected in Chicago. But, as he told fellow former Bachelor Nick Viall on his podcast The Viall Files, he's not dating Kelley — yet. "Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," he remarked. "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened."

As far as Hannah Ann is concerned, Peter and Kelley have the right to do whatever they want, and she's happy to be left out of the conversation. "I'm not gonna be angry about it because I'm just glad to be out of it," she told Bristowe. "I'm not missing out on anything."

And it seems that a relationship is something that Kelley might be interested in as well, given how she crashed one of Peter's Cameo videos and jokingly threatened to sue him for "for not choosing me at the end." But because of his tumultuous last couple of months, Peter told Viall that he's "taking it really, really slow." It's probably for the best.