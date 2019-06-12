After weeks of drama involving Luke P. on The Bachelorette, Hannah B. finally had a discussion that fans have been waiting for on Tuesday night's episode — and as you may have predicted (or were at least hoping), it didn't exactly turn out in Luke's favor. But still, it showed that Hannah isn't as blind to his flaws as everyone thinks she is, and that's important. Hannah and Luke's confrontation on The Bachelorette (and the way she handled it) proved that she deserves more credit from viewers.

The difficult conversation came after Hannah had a group date that didn't involve Luke and realized that it was completely devoid of all drama because he wasn't there. She went into her one-on-one date ready to get to the bottom of things, but Luke didn't seem like he was ready. Despite the fact that he kept feeding her lines, Hannah wasn't buying into it — even though she's been open all along that she does have strong feelings for him.

It might be frustrating for fans to watch Hannah keep Luke around week after week as he continues to raise more and more red flags, but this date proved that she isn't willing to let him off the hook. She's willing to have the hard conversations, because at the end of all of this, it genuinely seems like she wants to be with the right person for her.

Hannah finally just took a break from the discussion to talk to the producers, and she admitted that she was confused about the fact that he wasn't opening up about his emotions to her — or perhaps more accurately, that he didn't even seem to have any. She gave their talk another shot, but at that point, the damage had been done. She was visibly at her wit's end.

Finally, Hannah laid it out for Luke as bluntly as possible: she (rightly) felt like he was just telling her what she wanted to hear, and she wanted to know "the real stuff." Luke kept apologizing and trying to get her to keep moving with their original date plan, but Hannah wasn't having it.

"I really like Luke P., and I hate admitting it, because I want to not like him," Hannah said. "I want to be able to send him home just like I've been able to send home every other guy that's pissed me off, and I can't. What if I let go of Luke and he's who I'm supposed to be with?"

And so, she kept trying with Luke when they sat down to dinner, explaining that she's looking for a real man who can accept and apologize for his flaws and hoping it would register. "I don't want to be married to somebody who thinks it's everybody else's fault and won't take ownership," she said.

Ultimately, Hannah said she couldn't give him the rose. We didn't actually see Luke leave, which is a little odd, but it goes to show that Hannah is looking out for her own best interests, and she's not messing around when it comes to finding the person she'll spend the rest of her life with. Better luck next time, Luke.