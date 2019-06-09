It's hard not for fans to get involved in the onscreen drama while watching Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. One major plot point watchers have a lot of feelings about? Luke P. after receiving the First Impression Rose in the first episode, the contestant caused controversy with his aggressive pursuit of Hannah and conflict with the other guys. Hannah B. talked about Luke P. recently, and what it's been like to see his moments on TV that she didn't get to witness in real life.

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Hannah at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, June 7. Top of mind was the latest episode of The Bachelorette, when Luke P. and fellow contestant Luke S. got into an altercation during a rugby group date. After Luke P. "body slammed" Luke S., nearly every man on the group date told Hannah Luke P. was there for the dreaded "wrong reasons."

When asked about the Luke P. drama, Hannah explained: "It's really hard sometimes to watch back the show, because especially in that instance, there are certain things that I don't get to see, and I'm not privy to see. I mean, I only get the conversation that I have with each of the guys, and so it is sometimes difficult to see, 'Oh, so that's actually what happened.' I mean, it was a little upsetting, but that is something that I knew that I just wanted to be able to really just figure everything out for myself, and you'll see me do that."

Hannah also opened up about what initially drew her to Luke, which in the most recent Bachelorette episode, she refers to as one of her strongest connections.

"There definitely is chemistry between Luke P. and I, and that is something that is worth looking into, and my chemistry with him is much stronger than maybe with somebody else, other men there, and that's something that I'm going to investigate why my feelings are that way, even if he does have issues in the house," Hannah said to ET. "I just have to figure out exactly where those issues are rooted, but I'm not not like a viewer, getting to see all the different things that are happening in the house... it's a big part of my journey and how I decide to really just trust my gut and how I feel about a relationship and what I do to decide how I want to continue on."

For his part, Luke has also addressed his so-called villain status on the show. On May 28, he posted a lengthy caption to Instagram where he talked about what it's been like to watch his often negative portrayal on the show. He wrote, in part, "First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. . ."

As the season progresses, fans will have to wait to learn Luke P.'s fate. But it seems that Hannah and Luke have been learning just as much as the audience, when it comes to watching the onscreen drama unfold.