Everyone's favorite Bachelorette, Hannah B., has been going non-stop since appearing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor last year. She was just Alabama Hannah back then, a former pageant queen with a penchant for letting her beast out now and again. Now, she's survived her own season of The Bachelorette and is currently starring on Dancing With The Stars. And, in a recent interview, Hannah B. revealed what The Bachelorette taught her about failure, something she probably didn't think would happen at the start of this all.

While speaking with The Ringer on their Bachelor Party podcast on Sept. 23, Brown revealed she's still afraid of failure, but that her experience on The Bachelorette has taught her that failure really isn't the worst thing in the world. "There's a way you could look at my season and it's like, oh, well she did win, but there's a way to look at it and it failed in the typical way," she said, referring to the fact that she didn't end the season engaged, after she broke things off with Jed Wyatt. And that supposed failure taught her something important. "So it's like, OK, it failed, but what did I learn? I think that's the way that I look at it now."

Hannah elaborated, insisting that she wouldn't change a thing about the ordeal, and was able to gain some lessons from it all. "What I expected life to be is not. It's better in a lot of ways, but that is overwhelming, and so I get overwhelmed, so I have my breakdowns. I will stare at a well, yes I will. I will lay on the ground."

Brown has previously spoken about how her experience on the show had taught her to be resilient to life's ups and downs. In an Instagram post from Aug. 12, Brown was very candid about life post-Bachelorette. "Life is so different. Since last August... I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people," she wrote. She added that it had "been hard to really process what the heck is going on" in all this "uncharted territory."

But when it comes to failing or experiencing the unknown, Brown wrote that she is only human, and "it’s okay to be overwhelmed." She continued, "And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too. Life is beautiful, but wild. I think it’s okay to be strong-to know you’re strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens."

In the Bachelor Party podcast, Brown reiterated that since leaving The Bachelorette, she's been overwhelmed by the response from fans, and from the entertainment industry, with plenty of offers coming her way. "I just stare at my emails and think... I don't know what to do with all these," she admitted. "But the thing that happens if I put my phone away I'm like, there's 15 emails on there that I still don't know what to do with!"

If this is what failure means for a Bachelorette, then Hannah's right — maybe it's not so bad to fail after all.