Hannah and Tyler had a pretty magical time in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, during Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette. But it wasn't just a night filled filled with meeting family members and sightseeing around town — it also got pretty steamy. And unfortunately for their driver, Hannah B.'s Bachelorette tweets confirm their backseat makeout was just as awkward for him as it looked.

This was no plain old goodnight kiss — Hannah and Tyler are obviously attracted to each other, and they didn't want to let the night end. So, the two crawled into the back of their car when the date was supposed to conclude and kept things going. Their date went extremely well, and the chemistry has always been there, so why not explore things physically?

However, their was another person in the equation. In a hilarious tweet during the show, Hannah confirmed that yes, there was a driver in the car with them when they were kissing, and he couldn't help but make a comment. "Yes, the driver was in the car. and yes, he unfortunately could not control himself and chuckled 'he's a lucky boy, goodnight huh?" Hannah tweeted.

This was just the latest encounter between Tyler C. and Hannah that showed how compatible they are on a physical level. If you had a dime for every time Hannah complimented Tyler's looks or said their kisses were hot, you'd have enough money to buy the Bachelorette mansion for yourself.

She also saw his personality on a deeper level during his hometown date, which is even more important when it comes to choosing a life partner. Not only did Hannah get along incredibly well with Tyler's dad, who seems to be the most important person in his life, but she also got great feedback about Tyler himself.

Tyler's brothers told Hannah how much he stepped up when their dad got sick — he helped run his business when he wasn't able to fulfill his responsibilities, and supported their mom through everything their dad's sickness brought for her. It seems like by all accounts, Tyler is a good man to have around when things get tough, and that has to mean a lot to Hannah.

Based on that, it doesn't seem like Tyler is in danger of going home anytime soon, but there are still three other men to consider. Hannah seems totally swept up with Peter, is inexplicably still into Luke P., and has even told Jed that she's falling in love with him despite the skepticism his family exhibited. This isn't going to be an easy decision no matter what, and Hannah has some difficult choices to make in the future.

Fantasy suites are coming up, and that's when Hannah will have the chance to spend a private night with each of the men. From promos, we already know that one of those dates blows up in her face, but given the chemistry she has with Tyler, her time with him might more than make up for it.