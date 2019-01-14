When Bachelor fans met Hannah B. during the Bachelor season premiere, the pageant queen was quick to tell Colton what's close to her heart. Basically, she's all about repping her Southern home. The Tuscaloosa native is a big Alabama Crimson Tide fan and as a former reigning Miss Alabama USA, Hannah B.'s job is basically loving her home state.

Hannah Brown worked as an interior decorator at Gracefully Done in Northport, Alabama before zipping off to the Bachelor mansion, according to the Tuscaloosa News. She seems to enjoy the work — she told the Tuscaloosa News in another piece that she "[loves] making my customers’ dream homes a reality." She hasn't been out of college too long — the outlet states she's a 2017 grad of the University of Alabama, where she earned a degree in communication studies with a minor in public relations.

It definitely seems like Hannah has been more focused on doing good for her community as Miss Alabama than she has been on her interior design or a PR career post-graduation, but that's not a bad thing — she's done some seriously cool work with her title. According to the Alabama News Center, she started a program based around spreading "joy," in which she visits schools and talks to students about mental health issues and shares her own struggles in that realm. "It is not always a walk in the park to be a human on this Earth,” Brown told the outlet. “We all have struggles. To say every day is easy, it’s not. … But to be able to talk about that, and to be able to be honest about that is the best way to be able to solve this issue.”

Hannah told the outlet that sometimes, the pressure of being in the spotlight would take her to some dark places, and she struggled with anxiety and depression through certain bouts of life. “It was kind of discouraging,” she said in the same piece. “People always have an opinion about what you do, what you say, how you walk, how you dress. I took the wrong outlook on what pageantry should be – I thought my self-worth was through recognition.” Hannah obviously wants to help guide people through those bumpy spots so they come out better on the other end. “I am here to encourage people and to be like … hey, I’ve been there, but here I am today. … I’ve been in a dark place, but there is light in the darkness."

Hannah luckily made it through the first round of cuts made by Colton on Monday night, and though they didn't seem to get a ton of face time, she seemed enamored. She said the fact that Colton's a virgin doesn't phase her — she thinks deciding to have sex is a big deal, she told the cameras, so she doesn't get why everyone's so shocked by it. In one of the promos for the remainder of the season, you can see Hannah claiming that she can see herself falling in love with Colton, and that she hopes she gets taken to the fantasy suite — so she might even be one of the last women standing.

It's still unclear how far Hannah will go, but judging by the work she's done and how she's appeared so far, she's a sweetheart who truly wants the best for everyone. Colton was definitely on edge during his last stint in Bachelor Nation, so hopefully with people like Hannah around, he can avoid getting too overwhelmed.