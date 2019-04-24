The new season of The Bachelorette may still be a few weeks away, but that isn't stopping ABC from keeping fans pumped for all the fun and drama that's to come. And if Hannah B.'s new Bachelorette promos are any indication, Season 15 could end up being one of the most unforgettable installments in Bachelorette history. The network has unleashed multiple teasers, showing Hannah B. in all of her Bachelorette glory. And in case you were worried that her whole Beast schtick, which premiered on The Bachelor, wouldn't be incorporated into the show, think again. The Beast is back and ready to fall in love.

Hannah was first introduced to the franchise during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, and was even chosen to be his first one-on-one date. However, the date took a rather awkward turn when Hannah was unable to come up with anything to say for them to toast to with their champagne. But her realness went on to make her all the more relatable to viewers, and while she didn't end up winning over Colton's heart in the end, she's more than ready to find her Mr. Right on The Bachelorette this season. And based on these promos, she isn't afraid to go after what she wants.

