There may be one main antagonist in the Bachelorette mansion this season, but Hannah's reaction to the Luke P. drama shows that she's fed up with more than just him. Hannah asked Luke P. to leave on Monday night, and then he came back as if he was making some big romantic gesture by ignoring her wishes. It stirred the pot both with Hannah and the rest of the men, and before long, things escalated to a full-on debate as Hannah listened from down the hall.

Eventually, she reached her wits' end and let everyone know that Luke isn't the only issue she has. "Stop the focus on him, because I can figure that out for myself, and focus on me. I'm a grown ass woman, and I can decide if I want to spend my time figuring all this out, or if I don't," she told the room full of men. "You're not in my conversations with him, just like he's not in the conversation with all of you."

She didn't let Luke off the hook, though. "Luke, you need to stop making excuses. Just own up to the flaws you have and try to fix those," she said, adding to the other men that she's "not defending him in any way, because before any of you said anything to me about him, there were concerns."

More to come...