The Rose Ceremony was at the center of Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, as everyone waited on the edge of their seats to see who how one major live triangle shook out. While Hannah G. chose Dylan over Blake on Bachelor in Paradise, based on the reactions from fans on Twitter, it seems as if everyone is still wondering whether she's there for the right reasons.

Despite Dylan's best efforts to woo Hannah one more time before the Rose Ceremony, with a oceanside picnic complete with their favorite snack — gummy worms — the fan favorite was left crying after Blake pulled out a grand romantic gesture.

More to come ...