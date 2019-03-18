Even with all the confusion, the last Bachelor season ended on a happy note — or at least it did for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. But what about Hannah Godwin, who was in this season's final three? Is she done with her Bachelor journey? Thankfully, she's down to continue looking for love on reality TV. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Hannah G. said she's open to love on Bachelor in Paradise, and she already has her eye on someone in particular.

Hannah explained to Us Weekly, "I think that there’s a few really good options and I’d have to meet with them in person and see if there’s a connection." That makes sense, but it doesn't mean that she isn't curious about one specific person. She admitted, "I think Blake [Horstmann]’s a cutie."

If anyone would understand how Hannah G. felt getting all the way to the end of the season and getting sent home, it's Blake. Blake was the runner-up on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. And just like Hannah G., he fell hard for the lead.

The Alabama native described her ideal guy as someone "who’s humble, openminded, hard-working and caring," i.e. Blake, right? That sure does sounds like an on-point description.

The 23-year-old is not 100 percent sure about joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast, but she shared her hopes, if it does end up happening. She explained,

"I know that, personally, I caught major feelings in this whole entire experience, so I think I’d definitely be open to catching feelings, but hopefully it would be on a two-way street situation instead of just a one-way."

Again, that's a sentiment that Blake can most likely relate to. And maybe it's something they can talk about on the beach this summer. In a March 15 interview with Us Weekly, Blake gave the fans hope that he will be a part of BIP, too. He admitted, "If I’m single, I probably will be on Paradise." Hopefully, Hannah G is reading this.

One thing that Hannah G is not reading is her DMs, which have been blowing up since she joined The Bachelor. Plus, now that the season is over, she can open about the fact that she is single, which has to mean that guys are sending her even more messages. Hannah G. confessed, "I haven't had the chance to scroll still. I've been really busy," in a March 14 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She added, "There's just been a few random ones. I haven't replied yet, though. I'm still trying to take things in, figure things out."

She didn't name names, but she did admit that at least some of those messages are from Bachelor Nation members. The only thing she did admit is that Dean Unglert is not one of those guys. But, maybe Blake is. Or even if he's not, they can just start fresh on Bachelor in Paradise and (hopefully) fall in love. It would be the ultimate happy ending for the two franchise runners-up.

Hannah G. also discussed the appeal of Bachelor in Paradise during the March 12 episode of The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. Initially, she said, "I don't know if they'll even ask me." And ultimately, Hannah G. admitted, "Another chance to find love and to make my love story my priority would be awesome. So, why not? It would be hard to say no to."

Then, podcast host Ben Higgins threw out a possible contender. He predicted, "Blake Horstmann. I see it. I'm going to predict it now." All Hannah G said in response was "Oh, I don't know." Ashley Iaconetti chimed in, "No one deserves Hannah." And Ben responded, "I was going to say [that], but I love Blake."

They have to give it a shot, right? Hannah G. and Blake are two people that fans would love to see find love. Hannah already admitted he was cute, and even Ben is on board. Those are all the elements for a great love story in all honesty.