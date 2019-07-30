One of the most iconic things to happen on this season's Bachelorette is Hannah and Peter's windmill date, thanks to Hannah's candid reveal that they had sex twice during their overnight there. However, apparently there was more to the story. As Hannah revealed on Monday night's After The Final Rose, they actually had sex in the windmill four times. And she did not hold back from sharing that fact, even though Peter's family was sitting mere feet away in the audience.

Over the second half of the season, the windmill has become an icon of Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, ever since that first promo aired where she declared that she'd had sex in a windmill twice. Then, on the Fantasy Suite dates, fans found out that she was actually talking about Peter, since the windmill actually served as their shared suite for the night... and when it all went down with Luke when he tried to slut shame her during their Fantasy Suite date, it all came out.

But it seemed that Hannah was still holding out on us. Because after what ended up being a pretty emotional conversation of ATFR, Hannah decided that it was the right time to clear the air and let everyone know that she'd actually been downplaying their Fantasy Suite activities, because they'd had sex four times — twice as many times as she'd originally claimed.

The audience completely lost it, and so did fans. Twitter immediately lit up with people commending Peter and Hannah for the fun they obviously had in the Fantasy Suite. It is not clear why Hannah decided to withhold that information until now, but judging by the reaction she got, it was totally worth it to save it for a big reveal. It's safe to assume that that windmill has truly seen some things.

The tweets have truly been gold:

It's also worth mentioning that Peter's parents had just about the best reaction to this news that anyone could expect from someone's parents hearing about their son's sex life. Just in case their hometown date wasn't enough, this really showed how awesome his parents truly are.

It's surprising that, despite their windmill activities, Hannah still decided to send Peter home during the post-Fantasy Suite rose ceremony. There's a lot to love about him — he's been so sweet to Hannah, his family is amazing, and from everything we've learned about him this season, it seems like he's genuinely a good dude. But if he's not the one, he's not the one. And even though they were both heartbroken over her choice, like she told Peter, she had to follow her heart, and that's what's really important here.

But no matter what happens in the future, at least they'll always have the windmill... and regardless, it seems like Pilot Peter has definitely gained a few fans of his own along the way. Something wonderful is out there waiting for him and it'll be fun to find out what (and who) that is.