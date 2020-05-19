Nothing brings people together like a royal wedding, and today Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their 2nd anniversary. The couple may not be active on social media any more, but that hasn't stopped friends and fans from celebrating their special memory. Most notably baker Claire Ptak, who baked Harry and Meghan's wedding cake with her team at Violet Cakes in London.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes throwback pics on the bakery's Insta handle @violetcakeslondon, Ptak wished the couple a "very Happy 2nd Anniversary," also noting that her "dream job got even better that day." Per People magazine, it took the Violet Cakes team five days to bake and ice "each tier of the cake in Buckingham Palace before transporting those tiers individually to Windsor Castle for on-site assembly the morning before the reception." Talk about pressure.

Ahead of their wedding, Kensington Palace released the recipe for the amalfi lemon and elderflower cake, which included 500 eggs, 200 lemons, and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial. Thankfully, you can easily replicate this recipe to serve 12 people rather than 1,200 that involves five eggs, one lemon, and 100ml of elderflower cordial.

The cake was topped with a delicious buttercream icing accompanied by fresh flowers by Ptak, who was asked by Meghan and Harry "to incorporate the bright flavours of spring" for their special day.

Since the world is still under social distancing measures, and is currently experiencing a baking boom, there's no better time than now to recreate this special cake. Who knows, maybe Meghan and Harry are commemorating their anniversary by having a baking sesh with little Archie? Meghan has plenty of experience with cooking and baking, and you can find some of her favourite recipes here.