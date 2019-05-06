When your last name is Styles, it's basically your sworn duty to have a unique and DNA-distinct style. Harry Styles' 2019 Met Gala outfit is proof positive that the angel-eyed singer stays true to his name. The One Direction member and solo artist wore a sheer, black Gucci jumpsuit with a '70s vibe — complete with a single pearl earring, a massive bow tie, puffy sleeves, lacy cuffs, and chunky heels — to the Met Gala. He piled on rings and rocked a gloriously mismatched manicure. Praise!

A bonus feature of his sheer top? It showed off his smattering of tattoos.His overall presentation was about accessories, details, and fluidity. He looked dapper and debonair with a campy twist — as always.

This year's Met Gala theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and Styles' look adhered to that aesthetic in basically every single way. He was loyal to the theme but he made it his own with his unforgettable accessories.

Styles usually goes without when it comes to ties and he surprised us by changing up that signature move at the Met Gala. It is a ball and therefore a black tie event. It was natural to wonder if he would be a fashion rebel and forgo a tie in favor of true campiness. But his frontal ribbon was a campy take on the tie.

Whether you are a tried and true Directioner impatiently waiting for the band to get back together — with Zayn Malik, of course— or whether you've never even listened to a note of his music, one thing is for sure: Styles has style in spades. That's very likely the reason that he was chosen as a co-chair for this year's Met Gala.

It was his first time attending the fete and he did not disappoint — as if that was even in the realm of possibility.

Fans and fashion watchers were speculating whether or not Styles would don Gucci to the 2019 Met Ball since he is the face of the brand's tailoring collection. And that's just what he did, all the while accompanied by the brand's Alessandro Michele.

Hazza's Met Gala look from top to bottom was camp AF. Those rings, though.

Styles has been known to slay a suit while at appearances, while performing, and while doing things other than performing.

Styles rocked this '70s-style, blue velvet Gucci suit at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Those bell bottoms were equally as cool as his rings and nail polish.

That's no basic black suit. Styles wore this suit with a pattern in the fabric in 2018.

Have you noticed a pattern? Styles usually skips ties and he did just that with this sparkly suit, worn in 2017.

The singer went purple, paisley, and tie-free in 2017.

Styles isn't afraid of bold and bright print, either.

This brief throwback to some of his recent suits, as well as his actual Met ensemble, reminds us why he was chosen to be one of the Met Gala co-chairs in 2019.