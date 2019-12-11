It's official: Harry Styles would rather eat a scorpion than talk about One Direction. During his stint as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Harry Styles avoided a One Direction question by taking a bite out of a giant water scorpion. Not only that, he didn't even wait for his guest, ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, to finish the question before starting to chomp down on the disgusting delicacy.

As part of a riveting round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," Jenner asked Styles to rank the solo careers of his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and yes, even Zayn Malik. Before she even said the word "solo," Styles picked up the scorpion, making it clear that he wasn't going to answer the question. In fact, the scorpion wasn't the only off-putting food Styles ate during the game.

Earlier, he chose to take a bite of cod sperm after Jenner asked him to divulge which tracks from his debut album were about her, who he reportedly dated briefly in 2014. The only thing he did reveal was that he had watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where the crew was "eating salads in the kitchen" and "shouting at each other." So basically, he's seen every episode of KUWTK. Jenner, however, did abide when she was asked to rank the parenting skills of her five Kardashian-Jenner siblings (spoiler alert: Kylie was not number one).

Even though he refused to answer Jenner's 1D question, Styles did open up about the boy band during a Rolling Stone interview in August 2019. When asked by the outlet whether he kept up friendships with his bandmates after they split, he responded with a resounding "definitely," adding, "Because above all else, we’re the people who went through that. We’re always going to have that, even if we’re not the closest."

Even though RS noted that he talks about the band in the past tense, Styles also wouldn't rule out a reunion. “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way," he said. But there's one condition. "If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’"

Maybe his decision not to rank the solo careers of his former bandmates was an effort to keep the peace, should a reunion ever come to pass. Eat a scorpion, keep One Direction reunion hopes alive.