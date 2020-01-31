Just blame this surprise collaboration on the juice. On Thursday, Jan. 30, Harry Styles joined Lizzo onstage to perform "Juice" during her concert in Miami, Florida, with the former One Direction singer showing off some of his impressive moves alongside Lizzo's backup dancers. Both of the singers were performing in Miami ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl when Lizzo decided to invite Styles out onstage for her big finale.

"Hold up, I need to bring someone out," the Grammy winner said, according to videos taken by fans. "Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles!" The British singer — wearing a colorful sweater vest over a button down — then proceeded to belt out the first verse of "Juice," before joining in on the choreography during the song's chorus. Lizzo even changed the lyrics of her song to pay homage to Styles' appearance, singing, "Harry, you ain't bein' slick / Don't dare try to cop a feel," while Styles goofily posed for the audience.

Later, during the bridge, Styles put his own spin on the lyrics, after Lizzo sang for "somebody [to] come get this man." In response, the British singer shouted, "I wanna be way more than friends! What you want me to say, baby?" In that moment, a new musical power couple was born.

This isn't the first time Styles has shown his love for the singer; he actually covered "Juice" back in December for a performance in the Radio 1 Live Lounge. "She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure," Styles said of Lizzo before performing his own take on the song. "She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves."

The love was clearly mutual, as the "Juice" singer responded to Styles' cover with a flirty post on Twitter and Instagram. After joking that his performance made her "melt," Lizzo wrote to Styles, "You know what this means right....? 😏😉" and tagged his official Instagram account. Perhaps it was that moment that inspired the singers to get together for their epic performance in Miami.

And Styles isn't the only member of One Direction that Lizzo has set her sights on in recent months. In December, Niall Horan revealed that he and the Grammy winner had a "flirt fest" during a brief meeting at a radio station in London. "Someone said, ‘Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you,'" Horan recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So we’re passing in the corridor," he continued. "I gave her a big hug [and said] 'Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it.'" In true Lizzo fashion, she fired back with a NSFW pickup line that left the Irish singer blushing: "Literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!'”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Lizzo confirmed Horan's story an appearance on KISS Breakfast with host Tom Green in the UK, joking about her love for the British boy band. "There’s only one direction that I’m going in," the singer declared with a laugh. "It was funny. It was in passing. He was so cute. I didn’t expect him to be so cute in person, too."

Horan may not have taken Lizzo up on her flirtatious offer, but it looks like she has at least one other member of One Direction who is willing to be way more than friends. Maybe the two of them can reunite for Lizzo's second album, which is bound to be a smash.