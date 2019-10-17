Is there anything on gawd's green earth more preoccupying than matters of the heart? No, of course there isn't. Well for one Twitter user in particular, her lovelorn state led her to DM her favourite celeb: Harry Styles. And the message actually received a response from Styles. This is not a drill. Harry Styles reportedly gave a fan relationship advice and, you guys, — the man speaks the truth.

According to the fan in question — Twitter user @babyhoneystylo, also known as Tisha — it all began when she sent Styles a long and detailed DM on Oct. 15 explaining her situation. She says that she told him she's been hung up on a male friend of hers for absolutely yonks and hadn't had the confidence to tell him. Her message didn't only ask for advice but also kind of dared Styles to respond. You reply, I'll pluck up the courage to tell him, she told the singer. In full, it read:

Dear @Harry_Styles, So there's a guy that I have had feelings for, for seven years now. I never told him because I've always been too scared to. After all this time I think I want to tell him. If u give me a sign, I'll hit send. This is a chance I am willing to take. Let me know.

And to Tisha's surprise, the former One Direction star actually responded.

Tisha chose to share a part of his response and I feel like, if you're in a similar predicament, or ever have been, you might need to grab a tissue real quick. He responded to her message with some sage AF advice that is seriously true:

"Be honest and vulnerable, that's what makes you feel human. And feeling human, the good and the bad, is what life is."

Hats off to him.

I reached out to Styles' rep to ask about the validity of this DM exchange and to see if they had anything further to say about it, but they declined to comment at this time.

Tisha nows says she's going to message her mate and tell him how she feels. She also promised to share how it goes.

Fingers crossed for love, guys!