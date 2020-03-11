Justice has truly been served. Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday, March 11, in a New York City courtroom. The disgraced movie producer mogul was convicted on Feb. 24 of two charges: committing a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third degree rape.

New York Supreme Court justice James Burke's sentence is much longer than the five years requested by Weinstein's defense lawyer, who called it a "de-facto life sentence" for the 67-year-old, according to TIME. In fact, his attorney Donna Rutunno said that Burke had "caved" to public pressure from the #MeToo movement in delivering the longer sentence.

“That sentence that was just handed down by this court was obscene,” she said outside court, as per Variety. “I am overcome with anger at that number. There are murderers who will get out of court faster than Harvey Weinstein will. We hope this sentence will speak to the appellate court in a way that will show this has been unfair from the beginning.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.