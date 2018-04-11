On Tuesday, April 10, reports from several media outlets claimed that Tristan Thompson may have cheated on Khloe Kardashian, who is reportedly nine months pregnant with their first child. So those people asking if Khloé Kardashian has responded to the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors should give her privacy at this time. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian's reps and Thompson's agent for comment on the rumors and videos, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On April 10, TMZ shared grainy video footage that they claim to be Thompson with two women at hookah bar outside of Washington, D.C. recorded in October 2017. The video is hard to decipher and the faces are not clear. Earlier in the day, the Daily Mail published a report that included grainy video footage that they claimed to be Thompson with a woman at a club in New York City, though the footage was difficult to decipher and the faces were not clearly visible.

Kardashian has not yet responded to these reports and rumors — and she doesn't have to right now. It's not Kardashian's duty to share her feelings about something so personal if the recent reports are true. It's probably safe to say she's got a lot on her mind regarding her pregnancy, if any of these reports or rumors have any truth to them. Like any soon-to-be new mom, she seems to be over the moon about the arrival of her first child and she seems to be preparing to give birth soon.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016 and Kardashian is reportedly nine months pregnant with their child. Kardashian confirmed the pregnancy with a post on Instagram in December 2017, writing the following in the caption:

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"

On Monday, April 9, Kardashian posted a photo of herself and Thompson to Instagram, expressing her excitement at their baby's arrival in the caption.

We are ready whenever you are little mama [butterfly emoji]

Like her family, Kardashian is no stranger to social media. She has tweeted updates throughout her pregnancy. Earlier on April 10, she tweeted about National Siblings Day and her new true crime series Twisted Sisters. Kardashian's most recent Instagram story posts are about what it was like to be there for the birth of her sister Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi, Kylie Cosmetics, and a tribute to her siblings for National Sibling Day.

Kardashian has reacted to big news from her family in the past, including news of her sister Kim's third child and the news of her sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to daughter Stormi. As of right now, Kardashian has not yet responded to the rumors and she does not have to, whether the cheating rumors turn out to be true or not. She's currently preparing to physically give birth to a live human being, for the first time.

Giving Kardashian some space is probably the least everyone can do for her right now. If history is any indication, Kardashian will let the public know how she feels when she's ready, which, given the circumstances, might mean staying silent until her daughter is born. If that's the case, more power to her.