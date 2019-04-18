A redacted version of Robert Mueller's special counsel report is on the verge of public release, so it's natural to wonder who has seen the report so far — and specifically, whether President Donald Trump has seen the Mueller report. Attorney General William Barr gave a partial answer that question in his press conference — while he didn't confirm whether Trump himself had actually seen the report, he said that the "president’s personal counsel" had received the redacted version in the days before the report's public release.

“Earlier this week, the president’s personal counsel requested and was given the opportunity to read a final version of the redacted report before it was publicly released,” Barr said in his press conference, according to the government's official transcript. He then continued, giving a justification of his decision to release the redacted report to Trump's personal lawyers before giving a version to Congress or to the public:

That request was consistent with the practice followed under the Ethics in Government Act, which permitted individuals named in a report prepared by an Independent Counsel the opportunity to read the report before publication. The President’s personal lawyers were not permitted to make, and did not request, any redactions.

More to come ...