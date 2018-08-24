When Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake first coupled up, they looked like a match made in heaven. However, their relationship has been pretty tumultuous since leaving the villa, with rumours swirling that they've broken up multiple times in just a couple of months. So, what's the deal? Have Love Island's Charlie and Ellie split? Sometimes they look ultra loved-up, but then the next minute, the papers are full of stories regarding their alleged latest falling out. It's got to the point where the record needs to be set straight.

But first, let's recap on how we got here. Charlie and Ellie coupled up when he was sneakily sent into the Love Island villa alongside several other new boys, while the OG lads were cast away to Casa Amor. He started grafting on Ellie almost immediately, as she caught his eye while he was watching the show back home. Turned out, she liked him too, and the couple stayed together until they were eliminated, and beyond.

Personally, I thought they were going to live happily ever after, however, that's not quite what happened. Just days after leaving the villa, reports began to surface, claiming there was trouble in paradise. In fact, there were even rumours that the couple weren't happy while filming Love Island: The Reunion. According to the Evening Standard, Charlie and Ellie were rumoured to have argued backstage. The couple allegedly stood at opposite sides of the studio and left in separate taxis.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An "insider" told The Sun that Charlie and Ellie had a "screaming row at the end of the night." Apparently, the huge argument had been sparked by his excessive day drinking that day. The source also claimed Ellie was upset with Charlie for "spending his night with Frankie Foster and not paying her attention when he first arrived at the studios."

The couple later confirmed to ODE Entertainment that they had rowed during filming and that alcohol was the cause of their fall out. "He just got too drunk before Aftersun, basically," Ellie said. "It's not good when you're going on live TV. It's not what you're supposed to do. So I was fuming with him, ITV was fuming with him, but we're okay. He just got too drunk."

However, since then, the couple have found themselves hitting headlines again amid claims they've secretly broken up. According to the Daily Mail, Charlie has reportedly attempted to break up with Ellie and move her out of his home near London's Hyde Park at least a couple of times. He was allegedly seen throwing her clothes out of the window following an explosive row. I have contacted their reps for comment.

The Sun reported a similar incident which took place when Charlie was getting ready for a night out. Eyebrows were raised again when recently, Ellie was seen leaving a date with her head in her hands, while Charlie headed off to spend the night clubbing.

Making matters worse, a source "close to Charlie" told OK! magazine on Thursday that he had dumped Ellie and "kicked her out of his flat," following a particularly bad argument. He then allegedly staged a make-up scene in public. "Charlie later asked her to meet him at a hotel, where he'd set up a paparazzo to take photos of them making up and kissing," the source claimed, adding that the make-up pap shots were orchestrated purely for the press. I have contacted their reps for comment, but am yet to hear back.

So, what's the truth?

Well, despite it all, the pair appear to still be going strong. Charlie uploaded a photo on his Instagram of Ellie kissing him on the cheek, proving that they are well and truly still together. He captioned it: "What you've all been waiting for." I guess there's no drama to see here, guys. Well, perhaps a bit of drama, but certainly no break-up.