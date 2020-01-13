Monday (Jan. 13) marked one of the biggest events on the annual awards calendar: the announcement of Oscar nominations. And much like the Golden Globes, more than half the categories are dominated by British talent in 2020. From actors to costume designers, cinematographers to video editors, the British nominees at the Oscars 2020 are proving that UK filmmaking is not to be messed with.

In terms of which British nominee has got the biggest chance of winning this year, it’s got to go to Sam Mendes and the team behind 1917 who received a whopping 10 nominations. Sairose Ronan and Cynthia Erivo took hold of the Best Leading Actress category for their work in Little Women and Harriet, respectively, while Florence Pugh held her own in the Best Supporting category for her role in Little Women (and, IMO, she should be given an Oscar simply for her reaction post on Insta). For Best Leading and Supporting Actor, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins were nominated for their roles in Netflix’s The Two Popes, respectively.

As for the rest of the noms, a lot of behind-the-scenes Brits were acknowledged for their work on films like The Lion King, Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, and Little Women. Anyway, you’re probably itching to know which Brits will in the running for an Academy Award this year, so here are the British nominees at the 2020 Oscars.

Best Picture

1917

Best Director

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Leading Actress

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best Leading Actor

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Best Supporting Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Best Original Song

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman

Best Documentary Feature

Edward Watts, For Sama

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Best Production Design

Lee Sandales, 1917

Best Visual Effects

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, and Andrew R. Jones, The Lion King

Roger Guyett and Neal Scanlan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

Sandy Powell, The Irishman

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Makeup & Hairstyling

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sound Mixing

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917, Tom Johnson, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, Ford v Ferrari

Sound Editing