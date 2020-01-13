Here Are All The British Nominees For The 2020 Oscars
Monday (Jan. 13) marked one of the biggest events on the annual awards calendar: the announcement of Oscar nominations. And much like the Golden Globes, more than half the categories are dominated by British talent in 2020. From actors to costume designers, cinematographers to video editors, the British nominees at the Oscars 2020 are proving that UK filmmaking is not to be messed with.
In terms of which British nominee has got the biggest chance of winning this year, it’s got to go to Sam Mendes and the team behind 1917 who received a whopping 10 nominations. Sairose Ronan and Cynthia Erivo took hold of the Best Leading Actress category for their work in Little Women and Harriet, respectively, while Florence Pugh held her own in the Best Supporting category for her role in Little Women (and, IMO, she should be given an Oscar simply for her reaction post on Insta). For Best Leading and Supporting Actor, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins were nominated for their roles in Netflix’s The Two Popes, respectively.
As for the rest of the noms, a lot of behind-the-scenes Brits were acknowledged for their work on films like The Lion King, Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, and Little Women. Anyway, you’re probably itching to know which Brits will in the running for an Academy Award this year, so here are the British nominees at the 2020 Oscars.
Best Picture
- 1917
Best Director
- Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Leading Actress
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Leading Actor
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
Best Supporting Actor
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
- Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Best Original Song
- "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
Best Documentary Feature
- Edward Watts, For Sama
Best Cinematography
- Roger Deakins, 1917
Best Production Design
- Lee Sandales, 1917
Best Visual Effects
- Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, and Andrew R. Jones, The Lion King
- Roger Guyett and Neal Scanlan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
- Sandy Powell, The Irishman
- Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Makeup & Hairstyling
- Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917
- Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
- Paul Gooch and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sound Mixing
- Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917, Tom Johnson, Ad Astra
- Paul Massey, Ford v Ferrari
Sound Editing
- Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate, 1917