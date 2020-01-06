The announcement that Love Island would be returning to our screens for a 2020 winter edition fully rocked my world. We'll have all the summer inspiration we need to keep us going until the hotter months, and the drama is about to kick off. Laura Whitmore will be hosting the all new series, which starts on Dec. 12, and it’s now been revealed who will be out there in South Africa with her. The first Winter Love Island contestants' Instagram and Twitter accounts are soon to blow up, and here’s what they tell us about the people about to enter the villa.

This will be the first time that Love Island airs for its winter edition and with a change of host, it feels like totally new territory. The villa is located in South Africa and the series will run from January 2020 through until March.

They may be strange faces to you right now but after Jan. 12 these are likely to be some of the most-searched-for social media pages. Right now, a set of twins, a police officer, and a singer, among others, are ready and set to find love in the winter sun, but their social media pages already say a lot about them.

1. Leanne Amaning When asked to describe herself in three words Leanne Amaning said, “unpredictable, fun and charismatic” and her social media shows it. This girl has got serious style and caption game. The 22 year old is from London and is a customer service advisor. On the run up to her stay in the villa she spent December 2019 in Ghana. You can find her on Instagram @leanneamaning and Twitter @leanneamaning.

2. Siânnise Fudge ITV Siânnise Fudge is the Bristol-born beauty consultant ready to take the villa by storm. The 25 year old has said she’s been described as the Eyebrow Queen, so it sounds like she’s ready to bring some royal sass to proceedings. It’d seem she’s definitely ready to go into the villa and get what she wants. However, she also said, “any girl that’s your friend and you know they’ve been with someone, you don’t go there.” Strong girl code. Although private, her on Instagram appears to be at @siannisefudge, while her Twitter is @siannisefudge.

3. Connor Durman While Curtis Pritchard may have been the king of morning coffee in Love Island 2019, it may be time for him to move over. Connor Durman is a 25 year-old coffee bean salesman from Brighton. According to his Instagram, he owns the Naked Barista, which is launching in 2020, and lived in Australia for a long time. Maybe he’s coming home to find long-term love? You can find him on Instagram @connordurman and Twitter @ConnorDurman.

4. Mike Boateng I’m not saying that committing a crime is ever a good idea, but if 24-year-old London police officer and future Love Islander Mike Boateng was the officer to turn up at the scene, I wouldn’t be mad about it. Speaking about his intentions in the villa he said, “I’m going in to the villa to find love. If that means stepping on a few toes, burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life, I’m willing to do it.” You can find him on Instagram @michaelboateng01 and Twitter @MichaelBoateng_

5. Eve Gale Eve Gale makes up one half of the villas newest duo. Her and her sister Jess will be the first twins to enter the villa together. I imagine the villa being a little lonely at times, so it’ll be nice to have a bit of sisterly support and it’d seem that the pair are practically inseparable. Gale is a student and VIP hostess. And while she might be going in with her sister, she’s looking to do her own thing. She said, “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.” You can find her on Instagram @evegale and Twitter @eve_gale_ .

6. Jess Gale Jess Gale makes up the second half of the twin duo entering the villa this winter. Like her sister, she’s a student and VIP Hostess with a passion for travel and has said she's "fun, confident and spontaneous." If her Instagram is anything to go by, she loves getting glammed up and partying with her sister, which bodes so well for the island. You can find her on Instagram @jessicarosegale and Twitter @jessicarosegale.

7. Callum Jones ITV Callum Jones is a scaffolder from Manchester who describes himself as a "cheeky chappy." When speaking about some of his best personality traits, he said something that might sound familiar to Love Island fans: “I’d be loyal, definitely. You can look but you can’t touch.” Now, where have we heard that before...? Sadly, Callum's social media pages seem to be none existent, so we'll just have to make do with his on-air presence.

8. Shaughna Phillips With a New Year's resolution like “stop being friendly to f**k boys,” Shaughna Phillips is going to be one islander to watch. She said her ideal guy is past Love Island winner Jack Fincham so hopefully there will be someone who is her type on paper in the villa. The 25-year-old democratic services officer from London has a seriously glam social media presence and if you’re in need of some inspiration for evening lewks, you’ve found your girl. You can find her on Instagram @shaughnaphillips.

9. Nas Majeed ITV With a degree in sports science, Nas Majeed surely knows how to play the game? The 23-year-old builder from London has said, “I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person” and it help that he’s also very pretty to look at. Sadly, Nas seems pretty elusive online also, so there's no way to get a pre-stalk in before Sunday's kick off show.

10. Sophie Piper Does Sophie Piper look familiar to you? With Tommy Fury having a familial celebrity connection, Piper won’t be the first to enter the villa with a famous sibling. The 21-year-old medical PA is the sister of presenter and girl band sensation Rochelle Humes. It’s hard not to see the connection once you know — they look so similar. With over 11 thousand followers and budding modelling career, Sophie is already killing it — and it would seen she loves jet setting. Well, not she can tick South Africa off her list. You can find her on Instagram @sophpiper_.

11. Ollie Williams While entering Love Island pretty much guarantees you a place in reality TV royalty, it isn’t often that actual heirs to estates appear on the show. Enter Ollie Williams, a 23 year old from Cornwall who is the heir to the Lanhydrock Estate. If you think it sounds grand, it’s because it is. Alongside posting impressive gym snaps, Williams’ instagram is a series of seriously aspirational snaps of the seaside, skiing, and wide open fields. You can find him on Instagram @olliesjwilliams.