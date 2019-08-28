I must be dreaming. Starbucks is starting fall four weeks early, because as of Tuesday, August 27, you can get all of your favorite autumn-themed treats. The oldies are back, and there's a new drink in town too — so if you're worried about keeping up, here's a list of every pumpkin drink you can get at Starbucks in 2019. Now you won't miss a thing.

Fall is never long enough. It seems like as soon as we've finally gotten comfy in our sweatshirts, Uggs, and giant knit scarves, Mother Nature's all, "Aw, you look so cozy. Here's 10 feet of snow and an ice storm to cap it all off! You didn't want to actually leave your house today, right?" The season always goes by far too quickly, leaving us with not nearly enough time to post pictures of crunchy leaves on Instagram.

Starbucks knows this, so they blessed us with an extra month of fall and decided to release all of their iconic pumpkin spice creations weeks ahead of time. Now you can go into full fall mode even sooner than you planned. The question isn't whether or not you'll get a pumpkin drink today — it's which pumpkin drink will you get today? Here are your options.

1. Pumpkin Spice Latte Courtesy of Starbucks The PSL is our #1 today, tomorrow, forever. This year, we celebrate its 16th anniversary, and it's almost hard to believe that the Pumpkin Spice Latte has been changing lives and Instagram feeds for over a decade now. The PSL also happens to be Starbucks' top-selling seasonal beverage of all time, and more than 424 million have been sold in the United States since 2003. Sleep with one eye open, water. In case you forgot (as if), the PSL is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, espresso, and steamed milk. They top it off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice. You can get it hot, or you can opt to get it iced — the fate of your PSL rests in your hands.

2. Pumpkin Spice Latte Frappuccino Even in the fall, you might be craving something cold and frosty. Get the best of both worlds, thanks to the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte Frappuccino. Starbucks takes all the regular ingredients and blends them with coffee, milk, and ice.

3. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew This is big. Huge. Like the great pumpkin, except now you can drink it, Charlie Brown. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the first new pumpkin coffee drink since the PSL happened in 2003. 2003! Starbucks makes it with their iconic Cold Brew, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice on top. The swirling flavors of cocoa, vanilla, and pumpkin will make your taste buds cry in ecstasy. Plus, it's the perfect solution for people who are living in warmer areas, or areas that haven't gotten sufficiently chilly for a hot coffee drink yet.