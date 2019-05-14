Well, here we are, folks. After a decade of shocking betrayals, complex political maneuvers, and devastating deaths, Game of Thrones will air its final episode on Sunday, May 19, leaving us with a little less than a week to wonder just how the rest of this dark and twisted will come to a close. One way to help narrow the prediction pool down a bit is by figuring out exactly which Game of Thrones characters will be in the series finale. The Battle of King's Landing may have killed off several fan favorites, but there are plenty of people who are still alive and worthy of a proper sendoff before this final chapter is over.

Whether you agree with the direction the series has decided to go — with the once-heroic leader Daenerys Targaryen going full Mad Queen in Season 8's fifth episode, "The Bells" — it's impossible not to be at least somewhat curious as to what will happen next. Will Jon be forced to kill the woman he loves, having now seen firsthand what she's truly become, or could that task go to Arya instead? Who (if anyone) will end up on the Iron Throne when all is said and done? And what about those still hanging out in Winterfell? Will we ever hear from them again?

IMDB has taken the liberty of listing everyone who is scheduled to appear in Season 8's sixth and final episode, and while it's important to take this information with a grain of salt (the list on this site is always subject to change), it's still definitely worth a look, if for no other reason than to see who isn't on the list.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)

He betrayed Dany this past week. Will the final episode show him paying the price?

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)

The Mother of Dragons can now add Queen of the Ashes to her long list of name titles, though it's sure going to be difficult to rule now that she's wiped out most of the population of King's Landing. She may end up having the shortest reign ever in Westeros history.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington)

He promised Dany that she would always be his queen, but will her latest actions cause him to break his vow and take the crown as his own?

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

She's the Lady of Winterfell, but perhaps she should be the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)

This No One has proven to be someone particularly important this season and she may have just found the next target on her kill list.

Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham)

He may not be much of a fighter, yet he's managed to survive two epic battles this season. Let's hope the Onion Knight can smuggle his way into a plot point that allows him to survive.

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley)

There's no love lost between him and Dany, considering she just recently burned both his father and brother alive. Will he help Jon take her down for good?

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)

There's been so much build up around the Three-Eyed Raven, it'd be a shame not to see it result in a big payoff during the final hour. Let's just hope he won't be in warg-mode the entire time.

Ser Brienne Of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)

This knight deserves a heroic ending. It would be great to see her get appointed Commander of the Queen's Guard with Sansa sitting on the Iron Throne.

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson)

Missandei's death has taken him down a dark path. Let's hope this final episode gives him the chance to redeem himself in some way.

Gilly (Hannah Murray)

She was the one who discovered the truth about Rhaegar and Lyanna's secret marriage. Maybe now she'll be able to finally get the credit she's due.

Bronn (Jerome Flynn)

Tyrion made him a promise earlier this season, so odds are he's probably coming to collect.

Gendry (Joe Dempsie)

Arya may have rejected his proposal, but it seems the new Lord of Storm's End still has more story to tell.

Now, on to which characters are notably absent from the list:

Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan)

Theon's sister has been completely MIA for most of the season. It'd be a shame if this list holds up and that's really the last we'll ever see of her. She deserves better than that.

Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman)

Sadly, Podrick is also not listed as appearing in the episode. Where could he be if not by Brienne's side? Hopefully living out a happy ending. That sweet boy certainly deserves it.

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)

He said goodbye to Jon after the Battle of Winterfell and it seems that really could be his final few moments on the show. At least he and Ghost have each other. (Also, can someone please make a spinoff series about this budding friendship?)

We'll have to wait until Sunday to see if all of these characters actually show up. Needless to say, it just wouldn't be the same without them.