Many fans didn't want it to happen. Many fans even dared to hope it wouldn't happen. However, after Sunday night's episode, there's no doubt that Daenerys has officially transformed into the Mad Queen on Game of Thrones, making her arguably a much greater threat than Cersei ever was. And while it may seem like a small and insignificant detail, figuring out what color Dany's eyes are on Game of Thrones could help figure out who it will be to bring the Mother of Dragons down for good. Because let's face it, at this point she needs to be stopped, right? And her eye color could foreshadow who will be the one to exact that justice.

During the Battle of Winterfell, the Red Woman shared a scene with Arya, where the two of them discussed the prophecy the witch made about the young Stark girl the last time they met. "You said I'd shut many eyes forever," Arya told Melisandre. "You were right about that, too." The Red Woman responded by saying, "Brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes." This prompted Arya to set her sights higher than her kill list and go after the very, very blue-eyed Night King. Some fans believed that the "green eyes" comment was also a subtle hint that Arya would be the one to kill Cersei as well. That didn't end up coming to pass, but that doesn't mean there isn't another green-eyed character more deserving of her wrath.

In George R.R. Martin's books, Dany is described as having violet eyes, however, in the series the showrunners seem to have stuck with Emilia Clarke's natural eye color, which appear to have a blue-ish green tint to them, depending upon the lighting. So given Dany's rather cruel decision to burn the city and its civilians to ash even after the bells had rung, signally their surrender, she could easily now be at the top of Arya's kill list. She's been saying for a long time that she's going to kill the queen and that could still very well be what she does. It's just not the queen we were expecting.

Arya decided not to go after Cersei once she and the Hound reached the Red Keep and it was evident Cersei would be a goner soon anyway. Rather than risk her own life in the process, Arya decided to flee the city for safety, or at least she tried to but was almost killed multiple times due to the brutal carnage of the battle she was forced to go through. It was because of this that Arya witnessed Dany's tyranny firsthand, watching as many innocent lives were turned to ash, including women and children.

The more Arya saw, the more determined she seemed to get, not only to survive but to make the person responsible for all of this pay. Perhaps the reason Arya managed to survive all those near death experiences this week is because she still has some unfinished business to attend to: making one more set of eyes close for good.