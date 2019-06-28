Instant Hotel's second season hits Netflix on Friday, and as fun as it is to kick back on the couch, take in all those gorgeous homes, and soak up the petty infighting, you might find yourself wishing you could book the Instant Hotel Season 2 properties yourself. Fortunately, that's the whole point of the show: they're all rentable. So, if you can swing a ticket to Australia, you can go judge the properties for yourself.

The second season is hosted by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (a change from Season 1's Luke Jacobz) and judged by Juliet Ashworth, and the contestants are from all over Australia. Their homes run the gamut, too, from a small beach house to an underground property literally carved into the rock.

After Terry and Anita nabbed first place back in 2017 (Instant Hotel Season 1 came to Netflix in December of last year), the competition will surely be stiffer than ever. As Gene confidently said in a teaser for the season, referring to meeting the other six contestants, "We have the best Instant Hotel, so there's no point, really." Whether or not you agree, here's how to book each of these impressive properties for a South Pacific getaway.

Gene & Sharon

This couple is from the town of Bellenden Ker, Queensland, per 7plus, and the property featured in Instant Hotel is their Misty Mountain Resort. "We love and believe in what we have," Sharon told the network. "There is no place like this in the world, offering both luxury accommodation and complete privacy. The moment you enter the private three [kilometer] driveway you will feel how special this location is. We offer a private chef, massages or any other special request."

Misty Mountains Resort is 45 minutes south of Cairns, according to their 7plus bio, and is their holiday home. Interested fans can book the property on their website or DM them on the locale's Instagram.

Jay & Leah

According to their 7plus bio, Leah and Jay's Instant Hotel property is a beach house that features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and costs $250 per night. However, the Portsea home also has sentimental value, as Jay explained in their intro video that he grew up there. "We love the relaxed style and space of the beach house and the great location," his girlfriend, Leah, told 7plus. "It's close to everything: the surf, the bay, the village of Portsea, and the famous Portsea pub!" While it's unclear whether they're still renting their adorable little bungalow, interested parties can still look at other houses available for rent in Portsea on Airbnb and Vrbo.

Razz & Mark

Fun-loving couple Mark and Razz are from Coober Pedy, South Australia. Mark is an opal miner, but he was sure to say in their intro video, "Razz is the biggest gem I've ever found." The couple's house is an incredible, underground cave that was literally dug into the outback. Their only rule for houseguests? No digging.

You can book their cave of wonders on Airbnb, where Razz is considered a Superhost (but that should be obvious as soon as you hear her infectious laugh). Staying in their so-called "Fire in the Stone" will set you back $292 AUSD per night if you rent the whole place or $118 for a private room.

Debbie & Justin

This mother-and-son duo are from Buddina, Queensland, and own a beachfront penthouse. "The thing I love most about the property is the view," Justin told 7plus. "All the way over the hinterland right up to the very northern tip of the Sunshine Coast. I love waking up and being able to watch the sun rise over the water and see the surf from my bedroom." Hopefully Debbie's love of dachshunds (or "sausage dogs," as they call them) won't be a dealbreaker for the other contestants. You can book their gorgeous penthouse on Stayz, where it goes for $736 a night.

No matter who ends up winning Instant Hotel, all four of these properties look like luxurious vacation getaways.