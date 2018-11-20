Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In December 2018 From Holiday Originals To Marvel Blockbusters
'Tis the season to stay inside and watch Netflix — hopefully with a mug full of hot chocolate and extra marshmallows. From the looks of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in December 2018, as the temperature outside drops, they'll be a lot to watch in the comfort of your nice warm home. So, pro tip: maybe stock up on that Swiss Miss now.
While some may be spending their last few weeks of 2018 catching up on old faves like Disney's Moana, Step Up 2: The Streets, and Cabin Fever before they leave Netflix for good. Others, might have their queues full of holiday movies that will make this winter merry and bright.
When making your holiday watch list, check it twice to make sure you don't miss out on all the Netflix original movies and series bringing Christmas cheer for all to hear. There's Nailed It!: Holiday Edition, Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's holiday special, just to name a few.
On the other hand, for those who are feeling a little Scrooge-like, don't worry. There's a lot of non-holiday content to go around like Avengers: Infinity War, Oscar hopeful ROMA, or Reindeer Games, which despite its name, isn't a Christmas movie.
So, here's what's coming and leaving Netflix in December, with a few special suggestions on what to watch before the ball drops and a new year begins.
1. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Dec. 14)
Santa Claus not really your guy? Well, take a trip to Greendale where Sabrina is celebrating a far witchier holiday. Let's guess the Dark Lord is up to his old tricks, which are far more sinister than leaving coal in your stocking.
2. Nailed It! Holiday! (Dec. 7)
Overwhelmed by all the holiday baking you still have to do? Hang out with Nicole Byer and a bunch of amateur bakers who show how delightful and hilarious baking fails can be. Obviously, you're going to nail it, though, don't worry.
3. Shaun Of The Dead (Dec. 1)
Zombies have never been funnier in this horror comedy, but they certainly still have bite so watch out.
4. YOU (Dec. 26)
Are you someone who's seen Gossip Girl more times than you can count? Why do you spend the day after Christmas watching Penn Badgley play a different kind of lonely boy, one that's far creepier in this drama that looks at the horrors of stalking.
5. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (Dec. 25)
Spend the holiday with the late Antony Bourdain as he takes you on a trip to Newfoundland, Cajun Mardi Gras, Bhutan, and West Virginia and possibly keeps your family from fighting for a couple of hours.
6. Blue Planet II: Season 1 (Dec. 3)
For those not impressed by all the holiday splendor, put on the BBC's Blue Planet II and take a deep, deep dive into the oceans to see what lies beneath.
7. Dumplin' (Dec. 7)
Skip Friends for one day and watch Jennifer Aniston play a former beauty queen whose plus-size daughter, Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald) is going to show her mom what real beauty is. Bonus: Dolly Parton's hits are the soundtrack to this empowering story.
8. Baby Mama (Dec. 16)
Let's be honest, anything that features both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is going to be hilarious. But ten years later, this surrogacy comedy is worth revisiting, if only to hear these two yell about Arby's.
9. Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Dec. 18)
This holiday, bring your family together by watching Ellen's first stand-up special in 15 years.
10. Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Dec. 18)
If you haven't yet immersed yourself in the Japanese reality hit that everyone's talking about, don't worry, you can jump right in with Part 5. The series focuses on six strangers who move in together and just live their lives. Let's hope this season will give fans another couple to get obsessed with.
11. Fuller House: Season 4 (Dec. 14)
The Fuller house is about to get well, even fuller this season. While D.J. and Steve work on their relationship, Stephanie and Jimmy Gibbler are planning for a baby that his sister, Kimmy is carrying for them. Even better, Candace Cameron Bure promises this isn't the final season of Fuller House, which is certainly reason to celebrate.
What's Coming
Dec. 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Dec. 2
- The Lobster
Dec. 3
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
Dec. 4
- District 9
Dec. 6
- Happy!: Season 1
Dec. 7
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin'
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
Dec. 9
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Dec. 10
- Michael Jackson's This Is It
Dec. 11
- Vir Das: Losing It
Dec. 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
Dec. 13
- Wanted: Season 3
Dec. 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale
- Cuckoo: Season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House: Season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- ROMA
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers: Season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
Dec. 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
Dec. 18
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
Dec. 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light: Season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Dec. 24
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians: Season 3
Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Dec. 26
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2
- YOU
Dec. 28
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
Dec. 30
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Coming in December
- Watership Down: Limited Series
What's Leaving
Dec. 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N'Ever After
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King's Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Dec. 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Dec. 7
- Trolls
Dec. 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Dec. 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Dec. 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dec. 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Dec. 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Dec. 20
- Disney's Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Dec. 22
- Spotlight
Dec. 25
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dec. 31
- Troy
More to come...