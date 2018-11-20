'Tis the season to stay inside and watch Netflix — hopefully with a mug full of hot chocolate and extra marshmallows. From the looks of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in December 2018, as the temperature outside drops, they'll be a lot to watch in the comfort of your nice warm home. So, pro tip: maybe stock up on that Swiss Miss now.

While some may be spending their last few weeks of 2018 catching up on old faves like Disney's Moana, Step Up 2: The Streets, and Cabin Fever before they leave Netflix for good. Others, might have their queues full of holiday movies that will make this winter merry and bright.

When making your holiday watch list, check it twice to make sure you don't miss out on all the Netflix original movies and series bringing Christmas cheer for all to hear. There's Nailed It!: Holiday Edition, Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's holiday special, just to name a few.

On the other hand, for those who are feeling a little Scrooge-like, don't worry. There's a lot of non-holiday content to go around like Avengers: Infinity War, Oscar hopeful ROMA, or Reindeer Games, which despite its name, isn't a Christmas movie.

So, here's what's coming and leaving Netflix in December, with a few special suggestions on what to watch before the ball drops and a new year begins.

1. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Dec. 14)

Santa Claus not really your guy? Well, take a trip to Greendale where Sabrina is celebrating a far witchier holiday. Let's guess the Dark Lord is up to his old tricks, which are far more sinister than leaving coal in your stocking.

2. Nailed It! Holiday! (Dec. 7)

Overwhelmed by all the holiday baking you still have to do? Hang out with Nicole Byer and a bunch of amateur bakers who show how delightful and hilarious baking fails can be. Obviously, you're going to nail it, though, don't worry.

3. Shaun Of The Dead (Dec. 1)

Zombies have never been funnier in this horror comedy, but they certainly still have bite so watch out.

4. YOU (Dec. 26)

Are you someone who's seen Gossip Girl more times than you can count? Why do you spend the day after Christmas watching Penn Badgley play a different kind of lonely boy, one that's far creepier in this drama that looks at the horrors of stalking.

5. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11 (Dec. 25)

Spend the holiday with the late Antony Bourdain as he takes you on a trip to Newfoundland, Cajun Mardi Gras, Bhutan, and West Virginia and possibly keeps your family from fighting for a couple of hours.

6. Blue Planet II: Season 1 (Dec. 3)

For those not impressed by all the holiday splendor, put on the BBC's Blue Planet II and take a deep, deep dive into the oceans to see what lies beneath.

7. Dumplin' (Dec. 7)

Skip Friends for one day and watch Jennifer Aniston play a former beauty queen whose plus-size daughter, Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald) is going to show her mom what real beauty is. Bonus: Dolly Parton's hits are the soundtrack to this empowering story.

8. Baby Mama (Dec. 16)

Let's be honest, anything that features both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is going to be hilarious. But ten years later, this surrogacy comedy is worth revisiting, if only to hear these two yell about Arby's.

9. Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Dec. 18)

This holiday, bring your family together by watching Ellen's first stand-up special in 15 years.

10. Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Dec. 18)

If you haven't yet immersed yourself in the Japanese reality hit that everyone's talking about, don't worry, you can jump right in with Part 5. The series focuses on six strangers who move in together and just live their lives. Let's hope this season will give fans another couple to get obsessed with.

11. Fuller House: Season 4 (Dec. 14)

The Fuller house is about to get well, even fuller this season. While D.J. and Steve work on their relationship, Stephanie and Jimmy Gibbler are planning for a baby that his sister, Kimmy is carrying for them. Even better, Candace Cameron Bure promises this isn't the final season of Fuller House, which is certainly reason to celebrate.

What's Coming

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Dec. 2

The Lobster

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

Dec. 4

District 9

Dec. 6

Happy!: Season 1

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin'

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Dec. 10

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

Dec. 13

Wanted: Season 3

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

ROMA

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

Dec. 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

YOU

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

Dec. 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series

What's Leaving

Dec. 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Dec. 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Dec. 7

Trolls

Dec. 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Dec. 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

Dec. 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Dec. 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Dec. 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Dec. 20

Disney's Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Dec. 22

Spotlight

Dec. 25

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Dec. 31

Troy

More to come...