The holidays might be over but there's still another festive season that's already underway: award season! The 2018/2019 award season kicked off back in September with the Emmy Awards, and will wrap up on Feb. 24 with the Academy Awards. For now, however, it's time to take a break from picking apart the biggest blockbusters and best TV series, and instead turn an ear toward the greatest musical artists that came from the last year. The 61st Grammys will take place on Feb. 10, and, like every year, the ceremony will be broadcast on CBS. If you can't watch the broadcast on TV, however, there are multiple ways you can stream the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Hosted for the first time by Alicia Keys and with performances scheduled from Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Janelle Monae, and more, the 61st Grammy Awards already sounds like an event you won't want to miss. All CBS channels will begin the official Grammy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. E.T. But streaming the Grammys is also an option.

Alicia Keys on YouTube

CBS has their own streaming service called CBS All Access, which includes over 10,000 episodes of CBS content as well as round the clock access to your local live CBS broadcast. It will be on the live CBS broadcast that you can catch the Grammys. You can reach the link through the CBS All Access website or on the app which you can download to any of your smart devices. According to the CBS website, you can sign up for a free trial of CBS All Access which will give you the full range of services. The website requires you to enter your billing information before beginning the trial, but you have seven days to cancel without risk of being charged.

The Grammys are a huge event for CBS's streaming service. Last year, The Grammys marked the second-biggest day for CBS All Access sign-ups ever (the biggest was the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery), per Tech Crunch.

Cosmopolitan points out that YouTube TV members can also stream the Grammys through their accounts. YouTube TV also offers a free trial option, per their website. Lifewire.com also reports that you can stream the Grammys on DirecTV, Playstation Vue, and Hulu with Live TV.

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

Of course, what would an award ceremony be without all the red carpet glitz and gossip that precedes it? Red carpet coverage will be streamed on all the platforms offering CBS live starting from 5 p.m. E.T.

However, CBS isn't the only source that's keeping up with the stars this year. Billboard will also be on the ground at the Staples Center in LA, and you can follow their red carpet livestream via Twitter. In addition to Billboard, E! is also a go-to source for all things celebrity- and awards-related, per the Wrap. Download the E! News app from the iOs App Store or Google Play Store to check out the complete E! Live 360 coverage.

So now that you know how to watch the Grammys, the next question remains: should you watch it from your phone on the go, snuggled up in beds, or hunkered down in the living room with a big group of friends? Whatever you choose, just make sure you turn the volume up so you don't have to miss a note.