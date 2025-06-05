Spoilers from And Just Like That… Season 3, Episode 1 ahead. Ever since And Just Like That… first brought audiences back to the world of Sex and the City in 2021, the show has at times caused fan uproars. The growing list of controversies includes items like Samantha’s absence, so much to do with Che Diaz, and, of course, Aidan’s five-year ultimatum. Now add a prop fail, because fans are heated over fake ice cream.

An Accident Waiting To Happen

In the Season 3 premiere, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) catch up during a walk through Washington Square Park. The two eat ice cream as they go, and while Seema bemoans her love life, she waves her cone around emphatically, seemingly unconcerned about losing her ice cream.

For a fan named Jenna, it was all the proof she needed that the ice cream was fake and it took her out of the scene. She posted a TikTok calling out the prop fail, cleverly captioning it, “And Just Like That, I’m mad at this show again.”

“Can we at least pretend we are eating real gelato?” she asked as she captured part of the scene in question. “Watch. Watch as this actress just flings around this cone. I hate this show so much. Look!”

Others — specifically, those who weren’t distracted by Carrie’s large hat — chimed in to let her know they’d noticed it, too.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

One fan pointed out that the “ice cream” may have been made from mashed potatoes. “It’s a technique developed because real ice cream/ gelato melts under the lights,” they wrote. Jenna agreed that the “prop masters did their job,” but she added, “now the actor must hold it AS IF it’s real!”

Commenters noted that actors often struggle with faux food and beverages on screen, especially coffee cups. “Noooooo it’s like when they fling around a coffee cup because it hasn’t been weighed down with anything!!!” one person wrote.

Seema’s Season 3 Journey

The ice cream cone, while entertaining, was a tiny part of the premiere, which saw Seema return to dating in her 50s after breaking up with her long-distance boyfriend, Ravi (Armin Amiri). As Choudhury previously told Bustle, their relationship changed her perspective on what she’s looking for.

“At the end of Season 2, there’s that realization that maybe she does want to be in love,” she said. “She’s getting a taste of what it could be, but then it slips into ‘Oh, now it’s international.’ What does that mean? She’s not going to chase what she can’t get. There’s something about Seema that’s practical, even though she wants to be in love more than anything. And those two things are battling themselves leading into Season 3.”

New episodes of And Just Like That… Season 3 arrive Thursdays on HBO and Max.