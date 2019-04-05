In an effort to ride out the overwhelmingly positive response to last year's live musical tour — and say goodbye to the show — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is capping off its final season with a musical special called "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!" Whether you're a Crazy Ex fan or just like musicals in general, you're going to want to watch one way or another, so let's talk about your viewing options — especially if you don't have traditional cable.

First things first, the special isn't live. It was taped in March in front of a live audience. It will air on Friday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET immediately following the series finale. "The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger, have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons. It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook," co-creator and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said in a statement, per Deadline. "I'm so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius."

Of course, the most direct way to stream would be through The CW's official site, but that requires a cable login. If you don't have one, don't fret — there are a few other viewing avenues that might work better.

If you have a Hulu with Live TV subscription, The CW may be available as a live streaming channel for you. Or it may not. Unfortunately, network availability varies depending on region, but Hulu does partner with The CW to offer live streaming to some subscribers. If you just have a basic Hulu streaming package, you can upgrade to Hulu with Live for $45 per month and have access to 60-plus cable channels in addition to Hulu's regular streaming library. A free trial is available, too — just don't forget to cancel before it charges you the monthly fee.

Like Hulu with Live, YouTubeTV offers live streaming capabilities to certain channels, including The CW. A subscription costs $40 per month, or you can sign up for a free trial. A third live TV streaming package is available through FuboTV, which offers The CW, but again, only in certain regions.

If you're unavailable to watch it live or don't mind watching it later, there are a few ways to watch the special after it airs, too. It will, of course, be on The CW's site, but it will also be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99.

As you might know, Seasons 1 through 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are available to watch on Netflix. According to WhatsOnNetflix.com, in the UK, new Season 4 episodes are available the morning following their Friday airtime on The CW. Unfortunately, that's not the case for U.S. Netflix subscribers. However, so far this year, The CW has added their shows to Netflix's library two weeks after their season finales. That was the case for Black Lightning and Legacies, which means Crazy Ex-Girlfriend could be available to stream by mid-April.

Thanks to the internet, chances are, you'll be able to figure out a streaming option. And before you know it, you'll be able to re-watch all of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's final season.