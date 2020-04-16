While there isn't anywhere online that you can watch the full Charles Ingram episode(s), there are plenty of snippets to help weave it together. Starting with his "fastest finger first" success, which the official Millionaire? YouTube channel recently uploaded.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on YouTube

The official channel also uploaded Charles' intro on the show, in which he speaks about his wife and his brother-in-law coming on and winning £64,000 between them.

Then we move onto the infamous £4,000 question. Relatively early on in the game and Charles already appeared to be struggling, having to phone a friend in order to find out the answer.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on YouTube

And who can forget Craig David Gate? The time that Charles said he didn't know 7 Days singer, which is quite frankly an insult to music lovers everyone. Somehow, however, the major managed to bluff his way through to £32,000.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on YouTube

Here is where the official Millionaire YouTube footage dries up but luckily a few other online videos are available to fill in some of the blanks, including Charles' £16,000 answer, his £125,000 answer, his £250,000 answer, and the all-important Googol debacle that got him to the million-pound mark.

And, if you want all of the highlights pulled together and topped off with some analytical commentary from Millionaire? legend Chris Tarrant, then you can watch this special compilation: