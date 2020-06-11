This is one proud celebrity mama. During a June 10 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pete Davidson's mom revealed her thoughts on his new movie, The King of Staten Island. Seeing as the dramedy directed by Judd Apatow (he also co-wrote the film with Davidson and Dave Sirus) is based on the death of Pete's father, the movie was an emotional one for Amy Davidson.

"I saw the movie when they had a screener in the city for family, and I think I cried most of the time," she admitted before adding, "And I want to see it again." Amy also said she was also looking forward to attending the premiere since "it's a crazy big moment that you want to see your child achieve," but the event was canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. That said, Amy is still proud of her son. "But it's fine," she noted. "I feel like we were lucky [to] shoot it last summer because it was — if it was this summer, who knows when it would have happened. And I feel blessed in a lot of ways about that."

The King of Staten Island tells the story of Scott (played by Davidson) who is struggling after the death of his firefighter father. Davidson's own father, Scott Davidson, was a New York City firefighter and first responder who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001. Creating a comedy not just about death, but also about an experience he deals with daily was therapeutic for the Saturday Night Live star. "My goal was always to just bring light to the darkness," he told NPR in a recent chat about his movie. "It's really a part of my life that I'm ready to move on from, and I think this [film] was the perfect thing for it," he later added.

The King of Staten Island is even more special thanks to Pete's family members making cameos. Both his grandfather and mom appear in the movie. "He pretty much came to set every day and then one day Judd was like, 'Let's put him in as your real grandpa,'" Davidson recounted to Jimmy Kimmel about his grandfather's cameo. As for his mom, Pete joked, "She's an extra nurse and you can see her in the film because when she comes in, she just looks right down the barrel of the camera."