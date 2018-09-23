The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee set a Saturday deadline for Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser to agree to testify. Her lawyer responded to try and work something out, and after a late call on Saturday night, both sides seemed to reach a tentative agreement, The New York Times reported. Christine Blasey Ford will testify on Thursday according to the paper — although the details have not yet been worked out.

Ford's lawyers planned to speak with aides to the committee chair, Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa — as well as aides to the ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California — to work out the conditions of her testimony early Sunday, The New York Times reported.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when they were both high school students in the 1980s, a charge he denies. Bustle has reached out to Kavanaugh for comment.

On Saturday, Ford's lawyers contacted Grassley to meet his 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time deadline to confirm her willingness to testify. He had threatened to move on and hold a vote Monday if Ford didn't commit to appearing.

"Dr. Ford accepts the Committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week," Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, the attorneys representing Ford, wrote in an email. The two called the initial proposal "fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee's promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations." They also called made claims of "leaks" and "bullying."

More to come ...