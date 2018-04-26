Here's Who Dies In 'Avengers: Infinity War' In Case You Want To Know How Many Tissues To Bring

Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. If you're one of the millions of people who've been waiting anxiously for the latest Marvel movie to come out, you're probably also one of the millions of people terrified that Infinity War will see your favorite Avenger (or several of them) bite the dust. Well, the film has arrived, and fans can finally know for sure which heroes and villains don't make it out alive. Unfortunately, the list of who dies in Avengers: Infinity War isn't exactly short, so if you were hoping to get out of the movie theater full of happiness and gratitude that your beloved Avengers were spared, you might want to rethink that plan.

One major thing to know before getting into the details of which characters don't make it out of the movie alive is that not all the deaths here might be permanent. There's a big chance that time travel will be a major factor in the next Avengers movie out in 2019, and as such, it's very possible that there'll be a way to reverse the deaths caused by Thanos at the end of Infinity War and bring many of the dad back to life. That said, the theory is not guaranteed to come true, and even if it does, it doesn't mean that every single person who dies in Infinity War will benefit from the time travel. Prepare to say goodbye to some beloved characters for good.

So, without further ado, here's the full list of everyone who dies in Avengers: Infinity War. Do you have tissues at the ready? Good.

Heimdall

One of the first significant deaths to occur in Infinity War is that of Heimdall (Idris Elba), who's murdered by Thanos' minion. Thor is forced to watch his friend get killed and is left devastated.

Loki

Yup, Tom Hiddleston's iconic villain meets his end in Infinity War. Thor is also forced to watch Thanos kill Loki, choking the trickster to death.

Gamora

This is by far the most upsetting death in Infinity War before the movie's massacre-filled ending occurs. Beloved Guardian of the Galaxy Gamora is killed when her adoptive father Thanos sacrifices her in order to retrieve the Soul Stone. It's heartbreaking to watch.

Ebony Maw

One of Thanos' henchmen is killed when Tony Stark and Peter Parker work together to throw him off of his own ship.

Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidian

Thanos' three other minions are killed during battle in Wakanda thanks to the Avengers and the Wakandan soldiers.

Vision

Tragically, Thanos kills Vision in order to get the Mind Stone, which is embedded in the hero's forehead. It's especially sad because Scarlet Witch tried to save Vision's life right beforehand.

Half The Universe — Including Half The Avengers

Yup, this happens. Thanos succeeds in getting all six infinity stones and destroying half the universe in order to "restore balance", in his words. As a result, people everywhere suddenly disintegrate and die, including heroes like Bucky, Groot, Mantis, Drax, T'Challa, Peter Quill, Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and more. It's just as shocking and upsetting as it seems.

Nick Fury And Maria Hill

In the movie's post-credits scenes, S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill bout disintegrate — but not before Fury manages to send a distress signal to Captain Marvel.

Yup, Infinity War really is just as disturbing as many fans worried it would be. Until Avengers 4 arrives in May 2019, we have no way of knowing whether all our fave heroes will come back from the dead, and are stuck mourning the losses. The movie seriously can't get here soon enough.