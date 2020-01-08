One of the most common answers to "which beauty product could you not live without?" is mascara. Having long, luscious lashes that flutter is the dream for many of us, and the hunt to find the perfect mascara is ongoing. However, this year, we're set to see a rise in interest in more natural looking lashes and how to maintain them. With that in mind, here's a guide on how to look after your lashes and which products and techniques can help.

Beauty retailer Cult Beauty predicts 2020 will be the year where we begin to focus on the health of our lashes as well as the appearance of them. Just like our skin, it's important to nurture our eyelashes as well as simply applying mascara onto them, having extensions, or wearing falsies.

This new approach to taking care of lashes goes hand in hand with the stripped-back, more natural version of beauty we will see in the coming months. Gone are the days of super heavy contour and drying liquid lipsticks; we're now coveting healthy complexions, and are trying treatments like LVL, which lift and lengthen lashes so there's no need for mascara. LVL boasts a defined yet natural flutter, which looks excellent with stripped back makeup.

There are certain things we should (and shouldn't) be doing for our lashes, including being careful when removing makeup. "Make sure not to tug at your lashes too much when applying makeup or taking makeup off at the end of the day," celebrity lash expert Clementina Richardson told Huffpost. "excessive rubbing of the eyes or picking off mascara is [also] a big no-no." Richardson also recommends choosing a mascara that contains ethel alcohol, parabens, or phthalates, as these can contribute to breakage and brittle lashes.

In terms of what we should be doing, it's time to look toward the new influx of products, specially designed for lash care. The following three are particularly intriguing; here's why you should be using them.

A lash growth serum Lash growth serums are nothing new, but as we watch beauty enthusiasts step away from super dark and thick mascaras and opt for something more natural, they are really finding their own. Having naturally longer lashes reduces the need for mascara, which also in turn lets lashes breathe and not have to contend with potentially drying mascara formulas. There are many to choose from, the most popular being from Revitalash and RapidLash. RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum £29.99 | Look Fantastic Buy Now

A lash cleanse While it's tempting to throw on your average cleanser all over your face or even (shock horror) use a face wipe, using a specific lash cleanser is far superior for removing eye makeup. Lash cleansers and micellar waters are formulated with super gentle formulas, and some contain calming ingredients like aloe and chamomile. Many are also suitable for use with lash extensions, making them great all-rounders. Revitalash Micellar Water Lash Wash £30 | Cult Beauty Buy Now