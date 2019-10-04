Here's Your Horoscope For The First Week Of October 2019
1. Your September 30, 2019 Horoscope
We're constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 30, 2019.
The Moon is in all-or-nothing Scorpio today, stirring up our deepest feelings. As such, we might find ourselves engaging or seeking out experiences that involve diving deep into our passions, secrets, and intimate experiences. As Scorpio is a sign that loves to bring up things from the depths and shadows so that it can either be purged, healed, or confronted, we might also find ourselves having an emotional catharsis of sorts.
With the Moon opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the mid-afternoon, the urge to purge will be strong as this cosmic combo pushes us to release what we no longer need in favor for something different. Since Taurus is an earth sign, we might also find ourselves looking to let go of physical items that we no longer need or find useful.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
What you thought you wanted in terms of an intimate relationship might change at this time, which could either help you to access a deeper form of intimacy or give you the opportunity to walk away from an unhealthy relationship (or an unhealthy relationship pattern). Release.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
An important relationship is on your mind now and you may be wondering if it gives you the freedom to truly be who you are. If no, you could find yourself ready to make some changes with the relationship that helps you with reclaiming your independence and authenticity.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You could have an ah-ha moment today in terms of how much energy and time you're willing (or no longer willing) to put into a project or goal. If you find yourself feeling unmotivated about a particular project, that's not a bad thing. You can be more intentional with your time.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're in the spotlight now which means it's time to stop letting old programming get in the way of you being recognized for the things that make you unique. At the same time, there's no need for outside validation. When you dare to set the trend, others will take your lead.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might be thinking of taking a risk or changing things up in terms of a professional goal. Though in order for you to make things happen, you'll have to come from a grounded and confident place. Lean in and start trusting yourself. You know exactly what to do. Go and do it.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You could have realization today that helps you to see more possibilities or solutions than you thought. Be mindful of clinging to self-limiting beliefs as things could actually turn out better than you had hoped they could. It's time for you to write a new narrative.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
What you value is changing and the changes are helping you to become conscientious about what you're willing to spend your resources on. If you're not getting an equitable return on the investment that you're making in something or someone, you're called to let it go.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
The focus is on you and your needs today and in order to get those needs met, you may need to change how you connect with others. Too, it could be possible that you need to distance yourself from someone that may not be giving you the care that you need. Change begins with you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You may need to pull back a bit today and give yourself some time to rest and recharge your batteries. Taking some time to yourself can also help you to gain clarity around something you've been obsessing over. Meanwhile, it's time to develop better habits for productivity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
With your creative energy at a high now, you can find ways to channel it by spending tie around those and in places that inspire you. On a separate topic, while you value your independence, know that you don't always have to go it alone. You have folks that want to support you. Let them.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You're focused on your professional life now, which could help you with furthering a goal or project. However, if you want to succeed, try not to let self-doubt get a hold of you. Know that have a choice in how you respond to fear. One way is by breaking away from past. Start fresh.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're called to have more faith in yourself and your ability to make your dreams real. Doing this work may require that you take on a fresh perspective. If you've been subscribing to an old story that says you can't have what you want or don't deserve it, it's time to change that.
2. Your October 1, 2019 Horoscope
Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 1, 2019.
This could be an intense day, especially where love and relationships are concerned, thanks to love planet Venus in Libra squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the wee hours of the morning. Under this Venus-Pluto combination and the Moon currently in all-or-nothing Scorpio, we could find ourselves dealing with issues around possessiveness, jealousy, insecurity, and other not-so-nice feelings. The key thing too remember is that Pluto forces to face the things we rather avoid so that whatever these things are can be healed, purged, or addressed. With Venus involved, such things are often rooted in feelings of low self-worth or lack.
Luckily, the Scorpio Moon teams up with serious Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn today, along with compassionate Neptune in Pisces which could help us to find the clarity, courage, and tenderness needed to get ourselves on track. With the Moon in Scorpio, of course nothing short of a transforming experience will do.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're thinking about your long-term financial future today. This could be a good time to purchase insurance, make an investment, or pool your resources together with a partner. Be mindful of comparing yourself against others. What you see might not be what it appears.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You and your partner might need to sit down together and start planning for future, but don't shy away from discussing tougher things like finances. On a separate note, take care that you're not taking on too much for the sake of outside validation. It's OK to need help.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
If you've been job hunting, it's possible that you could receive some promising news or a promising lead. However, take care that you're not selling yourself or your talents short. In love, some honesty is needed and it's most likely some honesty with yourself about what's happening.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
If you've been single and looking to meet someone new, it's possible you could come across someone worth considering. Just be mindful of buying into something that seems too good to be true or letting the fear of being alone be your source of motivation for a new relationship.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
If you've been burning the candle at both ends, now's the time for you to slow down and get grounded. Look to ways to nourish yourself at the emotional level. Letting go of old stuff can also be healing and cathartic. In love, make sure you're not overextending yourself. Overall, hold off.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
If you need to have an in-depth or heart-to-heart conversation with someone now, you may need to take what's said with a grain of salt. There's a chance that you could be putting too much stock in someone else's opinions (including their opinion of you) today. You're better than that.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might manifest a job or a financial opportunity that improves or increases your financial stability. Though you're being asked to be smart about what you give your time and energy to as money and external stuff aren't the only things that define you. You define your worth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
It's all about you and what you need, but you may need to speak up and let others know exactly what it is that you need. Try not to assume that others will read your mind or that you'll be automatically denied if you do ask. More optimism is needed. Don't let gossip or worry pull you down.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be in the mood to be out of the spotlight and behind the scenes today, especially when it comes to disconnecting from a group of friends or a group of people that you usually associate with. Don't let the fear of rejection or standing out keep you distant from your community.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your friends come to your rescue this week, reminding you of your power and to go easy on yourself, as you may be clinging too hard to a specific idea of success or accomplishment. Know that you don't have to force anything, including getting others to recognize your work or worth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You could reach an important career goal or milestone this week. As long as you trust in yourself and avoid the need to be right at all costs. Right now, your success lies in your ability to be open to new info and new experiences that push you to grow. You don't have to know it all.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It may be time for you to take a leap of faith when it comes to making a wish come true. At the very least, expect to be nudged out of your comfort zone. Meanwhile, don't allow others to project their shadows or expectations on to you. It might be time to end a draining friendship.
3. Your October 2, 2019 Horoscope
Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 2, 2019.
The vibe for the day is fairly bright and cheery with the Moon moving into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius in the early morning. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we should find ourselves in the mood for laughs, adventure, and philosophical conversations. Having the Moon in Sagittarius is always a perfect time for traveling, learning something new, or doing anything that reminds us how big and inspiring the world really is.
By the early afternoon, the Sagittarius Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which can help us with healing wounds around self-confidence, taking the initiative, and pursuing our passions.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might find yourself feeling inspired today, making today the perfect time to pursue or engage anything that speaks to your soul. If you've been too self-critical or doubting how amazing you are, today is a reminder to approach the world as if you own it. You can do anything.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling more sensitive than usual today, which is a good sign that you need to be extra selective about who gets your energy and when. Though if you find your mood feeling extra heavy, now's the time to talk with someone you trust. Expressing what you feel can help.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
It's all about the people you know today and connecting with friends or folks in your community could be exactly what's needed whether for fun or for work. On the flip side, this could also be a good day for giving back to the people care for you. How can you inspire or uplift others?
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're focused on your to-do list today and your first order of business is making sure your health and well-being are on track. If a job has been too stressful, you're reminded that no amount of praise or prestige is worth your peace of mind. Also, don't sell your skills or hard work short.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Today encourages you to take a time out and enjoy yourself. Making space for joy is a form of self-care. At the same time, if you've been feeling bored or uninspired, today encourages to seek out experiences that open you up to new ideas, new places, and new people. Have fun with it!
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You may be feeling more introspective today, making it the perfect time to spend the day at home or engaging activities that feed your soul. Family, either blood or chosen, could be a bright spot for you, especially if you're in a moody kind of a space. Above all, know you are loved.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Your popularity soars today and you're more than happy to socialize, making today the perfect time to catch up and spend time with old friends. At the same time, today provides you with the opportunity to fine tune your future goals. Too, you could receive good news.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
If you've been job hunting, you could receive some promising news today, especially if it's news that you've been waiting on. Though overall, you're reminded to be confident in your worth and the skills you're bringing to the table. If working on a project, rethink your goals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
If you've been feeling a bit low lately, today should offer you a much needed reprieve. Look to ways that you could stir up a little adventure today, even if it's by way of a film, book, or a quick jaunt. On the same token, a current situation calls for a new outlook. You have options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might be feeling low-energy today. Though instead of trying to fight against the flow, it's best to just go with it. Recharging now will help you to be on your A game later. In terms of your finances, something you were worried or frustrated over could work itself out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
If you're looking to rekindle the spark between you and your partner, seek out ways you can break up your shared routine and try something new. On another note, if you thought a professional relationship or connection was dead, there's a chance you could get a second chance.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're focused on your career and goals today and as such you've probably got some big plans. Before you rush to the finish line, it's best to slow down and focus on the small details for now. Doing so can help you avoid big headaches down the line. Take heart that it's all coming together.
4. Your October 3, 2019 Horoscope
Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 3, 2019.
The Moon remains in adventurous Sagittarius today, keeping us in the mood for new experiences and new places. Though with Sagittarius being a zodiac sign that's also concerned with seeking the truth, we'll also be in the mood to uncover it, especially as communicative Mercury is now in instinctual and investigative Scorpio. With Mercury in Scorpio, we might find ourselves playing detectives now to get to the bottom of a problem or secret.
That sharp Mercury in Scorpio insight will come in handy by the early afternoon, when the Sagittarius Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could cloud our judgement and our emotions. The best way to use this Moon-Neptune combo is for anything involving creative or artistic activities or doing something kind for others.
By the late afternoon, we should find ourselves in good spirits as the Moon joins up with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius. If we're looking to take a risk on a new opportunity or find ourselves in need of a little luck, this Moon-Jupiter combination can help us find the success we're seeking.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're reminded to keep the faith if something isn't going the way you want. Focus on what you have control over and allow everything else to unfold organically. Your intuition is razor sharp now, so trust it. But be mindful of obsessing over what you can't control. Things are working in your favor.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You may need to be selective of the company you keep, as you might be extra sensitive to the energy of others. Still, you do have people in your circle that may be worth connecting with today. Your partner or someone close to you could tell you exactly what you need to hear now.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
If one door closes, there's another one open. This is the sentiment for today, namely where your career or a professional relationship is concerned. Though now's the time to be choosy about what you give your time and energy to, as your schedule is about to get busier.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You have lots to do now but you could be taking on more than you can handle. It's time to admit what your limits are. Meanwhile, if you've been feeling stuck where you are, you get the creative inspo you need to make changes. A new hobby could give you the healthy distraction you need.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Things might feel a bit confusing when it comes to love. You're seeking a deeper form of intimacy and it's time to get honest about that with yourself (and with someone you're dating). Trust your instincts now when it comes to a potential love match. The truth will set you free.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're always eager to help others, but be careful of giving too much today as you could feel like you're being taken for granted. For now, take a moment to draw inward and focus on getting the emotional sustenance that you need. Conversations with friends or siblings can be healing.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might feel like you don't know if you're coming or going today, which could have you spinning your wheels on things that waste your time and energy. Prioritize your time on things that actually have value to you. Too, give your attention to things that inspire and uplift you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Instant gratification may not be as fulfilling today, whether it comes to something or someone you have your eye on. You might find that what you thought you wanted isn't what you wanted at all. But don't worry, you're about to have more opportunities and connections offered to you than expected.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're usually on-the-go, though now you're called to slow down a bit and tune into how you feel. Simply put, you need a break. Finding things that put you in a good mood shouldn't be too hard to do. Giving yourself some extra attention will do much for your mind, body, and soul.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
If you're experiencing confusion today about something, chances are you could be making things bigger than what they are. Try not to worry too much, as the thing you need to solve your situation is coming. Your friends or community could be the source of help or support you need.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You could experience some disappointment or confusion now around financial matter. If a decision or agreement is required, try to hold off until you have more info. On the career front, it's time to step up and show off what you know. Doing so, could lead you to something great.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
There's no need for you seek praise from others today as you only need to impress yourself. With all the work that you've been putting in lately, you should receive confirmation of how great of a job you're doing by way of good news or a new opportunity. You've got a vision, go with it.
5. Your October 4, 2019 Horoscope
Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 4, 2019.
Big things are happening in the cosmos today as ambitious Mars leaves busy Virgo for diplomatic and romantic Libra in the wee hours of the morning. While Mars isn't necessarily comfortable in Libra — Mars wants to fight and Libra wants to make peace — we can utilize this placement to fight on behalf of others, pursue our goals through creativity and teamwork, and to bring more balance to our lives.
By the afternoon, the Moon shifts into responsible Capricorn, putting us in the mood to buckle down and work. Unfortunately, the vibe in the air gets a bit dicey later in the afternoon, when the Moon in Capricorn squares off with Mars in Libra. This could not only have us feeling cranky and in an argumentative mood, it could also have us struggling between flying solo and wanting the company of others. Luckily, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Mercury in Scorpio a few hours later, which can help foster problem-solving communication.
By the evening the Capricorn Moon squares off with Chiron in Aries, which asks us to go easy on ourselves when it comes to acknowledging what we've accomplished and what we haven't.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might be looking for praise today when it comes to your career and accomplishments, but what if the praise you're seeking never comes? It's important that you be your own cheerleader today while steering clear of naysayers and those that might bring you down. Go easy on yourself.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It's easy for you to take on more than your fair share today, but know that you don't have to. In fact, when it comes to keeping up with your busy schedule, you might want to seek out ways you can enlist the help of others or let people know what you can and can't do. Save yourself the trouble.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
When it comes to your creative talents, you could receive an offer today that reminds you not to sell those talents short. Be discerning about what you choose to give away. This also goes for matters of the heart. Know you are loved. No need to settle for less that what you want.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You and your partner, someone you live with, or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, which could have you questioning your competency or your ability to accomplish your goals. Know that you don't have to accept anyone else's version of you. Seek out those that uplift you.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might be on an information overload today, which could have you overthinking and overextending yourself. The best way to combat this is by drawing inward and engaging in activities that calm the mind and feed the soul. Too, in terms of your opinions, are they hurting or healing others?
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
If you find yourself going out of your way today trying to prove yourself and your worth to a romantic interest, take a step back and regroup. It's not that you shouldn't bring your best self to a connection — it's that they have to be willing to do the same.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
There's a chance that people, like family members or roommates, could be pulling on your energy today. As such, you may need to draw boundaries with them or seek out the best solution for all. Be mindful of putting more energy into others than they're willing to put into themselves.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
There's a chance that you have something to get off your chest today. However, know that if you want action to be taken, you'll need to find the courage to speak up and say something about it. On a different note, when it comes to a project you're working on, keep things on the hush.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You usually go hard on behalf of your friends, but today you may need to be careful of evaluating your worth on how much you do for them. Those that love you will still do so even if you're not there to come to the rescue. Financially, a plan may still be a ways off. Rethink the plan.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You and someone that you report to at work may not be on the same page today, which could rub you the wrong way. If this has been an ongoing issue, it might be time to start planning an exit strategy. On another note, it's time to take action with a goal, even if you have to set the trend.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your energy levels may not be as high as you'd like them to be today, which means you'll need to prioritize how you spend your time. If what you're doing isn't helping you to make progress towards a larger goal, then you may need to set it aside for now. Keep your eyes on the prize.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A friendship could be more trouble than its worth now, especially as it seems like this person has become a drain on your resources and emotional reserves. Know that you have permission to take back your power. You don't have to be open and available to everyone that demands it.
