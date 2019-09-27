Here's Your Horoscope For The Fourth Week Of September 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 23, 2019.

Today is focused on relationships, with the Moon in nurturing and family-oriented Cancer, and the Sun in the partnership-oriented Libra — the latter of which means Virgo season is over, and Libra season has finally, officially begun.

At the start of the day, we're reminded of the importance of community and compassion as the Cancer Moon teams up with thoughtful Neptune in Pisces. Additionally, we're encouraged to seek out the people and things that provide us with emotional nourishment.

By the early afternoon, the vibe gets a bit tense as the Cancer Moon opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring uncomfortable feelings to the surface. The best way to harness this energy is to use it to face a fear, or something you've been avoiding. This Moon-Pluto combo could also give you the motivation needed to let something — or someone — go.

Later in the evening, the Cancer Moon teams up with Mars in Virgo, motivating us all to do something kind on behalf of others. With Libra season underway, thoughtfulness and consideration goes a long way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your emotional nourishment now. That said, don't forget that no matter how independent you are, you still need community behind you to thrive. Seek out ways that you can connect with others today from the heart. Release the need to succeed at all costs. Easy does it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your health and wellbeing today, and one way you can ensure that you're feeling your best is to be mindful of what you're giving your attention to. Be careful of consuming too much heavy news, media, or conversations. Make joy a priority for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your creative gifts, you're reminded not to sell yourself short, as you have a lot that you bring to the table. Honor your worth and your talents. On a different note, when it comes to your finances, you're able to find viable ways to save for the longterm.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on you and how you're feeling today, and you might find that you need to pull back from someone who's being little too pushy or overbearing. If you need to cocoon yourself away for now, do so. It might also be time to speak up and get something off your chest.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a tug-of-war between your desire to be social and your need to relax out of the spotlight. If you must connect with others now, try to be selective about who gets your company. You need to be around those who fill your cup, not those who simply take from it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by with a little help from your friends and your community today, especially when it comes to making something you've been hoping or wishing for come true. Financially, things can improve now, but recognize how much you have to offer. Be the change you want to see.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's your birthday season, Libra! As such, you might be busy thinking about your goals and career plans for your new year. That's good and all, but remember, you define your own success. Also, there's no need to rush to the finish line right now. The path will reveal itself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today and you can certainly use one, especially with things being so heavy on your mind. Seek out ways that you can nourish your soul and feed your spirit. Meanwhile, when it comes to sharing your thoughts or opinions, is it helping or hurting?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard to ignore the intense emotions that you're feeling now, but the best thing to do is to feel them. That said, know that whatever you're going through, you don't have to do it alone. You've got friends in your corner. On a separate note, your career gets a boost.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Where can you stand to be more gentle with others today? That's the biggest question of the day for you. This doesn't meant that have to be a pushover — far from it — but, some understanding extended towards someone can actually be mutually rewarding. It helps you to be more loving with yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got your to-do list in front of you, but you may have to put off the big stuff until you tend to the smaller stuff first. In fact, if you want to bring something you've been envisioning to life, it's time to handle the details that you've been avoiding. Clear out the old in prep for what's new.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have romance on the mind today, but you're also feeling that a current connection can't offer you the depth and intimacy that you crave. It may be time for you to take a new approach to love, and that may include drawing some boundaries and seeking out those who actually fuel you.