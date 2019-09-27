Here's Your Horoscope For The Fourth Week Of September 2019
1. Your September 23, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 23, 2019.
Today is focused on relationships, with the Moon in nurturing and family-oriented Cancer, and the Sun in the partnership-oriented Libra — the latter of which means Virgo season is over, and Libra season has finally, officially begun.
At the start of the day, we're reminded of the importance of community and compassion as the Cancer Moon teams up with thoughtful Neptune in Pisces. Additionally, we're encouraged to seek out the people and things that provide us with emotional nourishment.
By the early afternoon, the vibe gets a bit tense as the Cancer Moon opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring uncomfortable feelings to the surface. The best way to harness this energy is to use it to face a fear, or something you've been avoiding. This Moon-Pluto combo could also give you the motivation needed to let something — or someone — go.
Later in the evening, the Cancer Moon teams up with Mars in Virgo, motivating us all to do something kind on behalf of others. With Libra season underway, thoughtfulness and consideration goes a long way.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
The focus is on your emotional nourishment now. That said, don't forget that no matter how independent you are, you still need community behind you to thrive. Seek out ways that you can connect with others today from the heart. Release the need to succeed at all costs. Easy does it.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
The focus is on your health and wellbeing today, and one way you can ensure that you're feeling your best is to be mindful of what you're giving your attention to. Be careful of consuming too much heavy news, media, or conversations. Make joy a priority for yourself.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
When it comes to your creative gifts, you're reminded not to sell yourself short, as you have a lot that you bring to the table. Honor your worth and your talents. On a different note, when it comes to your finances, you're able to find viable ways to save for the longterm.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
The focus is on you and how you're feeling today, and you might find that you need to pull back from someone who's being little too pushy or overbearing. If you need to cocoon yourself away for now, do so. It might also be time to speak up and get something off your chest.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You may be feeling a tug-of-war between your desire to be social and your need to relax out of the spotlight. If you must connect with others now, try to be selective about who gets your company. You need to be around those who fill your cup, not those who simply take from it.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You get by with a little help from your friends and your community today, especially when it comes to making something you've been hoping or wishing for come true. Financially, things can improve now, but recognize how much you have to offer. Be the change you want to see.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
It's your birthday season, Libra! As such, you might be busy thinking about your goals and career plans for your new year. That's good and all, but remember, you define your own success. Also, there's no need to rush to the finish line right now. The path will reveal itself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You're in the mood for an escape today and you can certainly use one, especially with things being so heavy on your mind. Seek out ways that you can nourish your soul and feed your spirit. Meanwhile, when it comes to sharing your thoughts or opinions, is it helping or hurting?
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
It might be hard to ignore the intense emotions that you're feeling now, but the best thing to do is to feel them. That said, know that whatever you're going through, you don't have to do it alone. You've got friends in your corner. On a separate note, your career gets a boost.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Where can you stand to be more gentle with others today? That's the biggest question of the day for you. This doesn't meant that have to be a pushover — far from it — but, some understanding extended towards someone can actually be mutually rewarding. It helps you to be more loving with yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You've got your to-do list in front of you, but you may have to put off the big stuff until you tend to the smaller stuff first. In fact, if you want to bring something you've been envisioning to life, it's time to handle the details that you've been avoiding. Clear out the old in prep for what's new.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You may have romance on the mind today, but you're also feeling that a current connection can't offer you the depth and intimacy that you crave. It may be time for you to take a new approach to love, and that may include drawing some boundaries and seeking out those who actually fuel you.
2. Your September 24, 2019 Horoscope
After swimming in the emotional depths of yesterday's Moon in Cancer, the atmosphere brightens up significantly as the Moon enters bright and sunny Leo in the early morning. With the Moon in Leo, we should find ourselves in the mood for fun, romance, and putting our talents on display.
With the Leo Moon teaming up with the Sun in beauty-oriented Libra, this is also a good day for dressing up, looking our best, and enjoying the flirty energy in the air. And since the Leo Moon will also be teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries by midday, today is the perfect time for working to heal any wounds that we may have around self-confidence or self-expression.
By the late afternoon, the Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could foster a creative breakthrough. A few hours later, communicative Mercury in Libra teams up with buoyant and brilliant Jupiter in Sagittarius, which could provide us with the inspiring ideas, words, and conversations we need too make a difference in our lives and those of others.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might be feeling the urge to spend some big money today but you may need to take a more practical approach to your budget and forgo the instant gratification. Your money may be best spent on something with a long term reward. Overall, it's time for new financial habits.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're used to being the rock for everyone else, but today you may be the one in need of some support. On another note, if you want to move forward, you have to be ready to leave the past behind and write a new narrative for yourself. You're getting closer to being who you were born to be.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be feeling a bit anxious or stressed today, though talking to your partner or someone close to you could be helpful in relieving the stress you're feeling. On a different note, take some time out to nourish your spiritual and emotional well-being. You could use the time out.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It might seem like a plan that you have isn't coming together the way you want to perhaps due to cash or the amount of hands you need, but it may be a good idea to go back to the drawing board for now and iron out the kinks. Reviewing/reworking your plans can make them work.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
While you've got your eyes on the prize lately, take care that you're not spending too much of your time comparing yourself to others and their success. You are exactly where you need to be. Celebrate how far you've come. Step up and continue being the trendsetter you are.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
There might be much that you want to do today, but your energy is probably best spent by not spending energy; at least too much. Look to ways that you can nourish yourself from the inside out, as it could do much to lift your spirits. Too, keep the faith that all is working in your favor.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might need to draw some boundaries with a friend today, on or offline, as someone could be playing diva. Though the situation need not get too heated since the lines of communication are open. At the same time, allow other people to handle their own stuff for a change.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You may not be on the same page with your boss or someone you work closely with, which could mess with your confidence a bit. If this is a situation that has happened one too many times, perhaps it's time to go where you are truly valued. Networking could bring positive results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You've got lots on your plate today, which is not necessarily a bad thing. You may just need to be mindful of overextending yourself or get discouraged too easily. There are some big things happening for you. Just take care of the back end stuff so things run more smoothly.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
A financial related matter could get in the way of your fun today but the issue is only temporary. You could receive some last minute funds or a resolution to matter in the nick of time. In terms of a romantic situation, it may be time to let something (or someone go). Better is coming.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You and your partner or someone in your family may have a disagreement today, which could throw you off. It may be best to let the situation breathe for a bit and come back to it later. If things have become a bit stale between you and your partner, it's time to shake things up.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might feel like you're running in circles today, but you can stay ahead of the curve by prioritizing your time and focusing only on the things you can control. Teaming up with your partner or someone whose skills compliments yours could also help you succeed.
3. Your September 25, 2019 Horoscope
The Moon remains in bold and creative Leo, which puts an emphasis on following our hearts, having fun, and standing out from the crowd. With the Leo Moon teaming up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius by mid-morning, following by it teaming up with chatty Mercury in Libra by the early afternoon, the emphasis is on creative inspiration.
However, with love planet Venus in Libra squaring off with serious and somber Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we might find ourselves struggling with feelings of inadequacy, unworthiness, and an overall sense of lackluster. The best way to handle this difficult cosmic combo is by using it to work on issues around love and money. Boundaries may be needed.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're in the mood to show off your talents today, but you might be feeling like your best efforts are falling flat when it comes to receiving the praise or attention you're seeking. Recognize that now's the time for believing in yourself and the things that make you special. Do your thing.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
The focus is on home and family today and you could find yourself feeling taken for granted in some way by those that you love. If so, you may need to pull back a bit and focus on your own emotional nourishment. Too, be vocal about what you're feeling. It can help.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be craving the attention of someone special today, but that attention may not be as forthcoming as you want, which could have you second-guessing the connection. If this has been an ongoing issue, you're reminded that there's more out there for you. Focus on your joy.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It might feel like you're not getting what you want right now, perhaps from your partner or someone close to you. However, when it comes to getting your needs met, you may need to speak up and be more vocal about what it is that you need exactly. Don't shortchange yourself.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
The focus is on you now and you might find yourself feeling a bit more tender than usual, especially as it seems like your usual charm and wit seems to be falling flat when it comes to connecting with others. This is one of those days where you need to trust yourself more than anything.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're in need of some downtime now and you could find yourself feeling a bit guilty today in terms of taking time off. Know that when it comes to denying yourself pleasure, it's akin to denying yourself, period. Through acts of self-care you affirm just how special you are.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might find yourself feeling lonely or unsupported today, though know that these feelings are most likely rooted in something from your past rather than something that's happening right now. You have people in your corner. Reach out to them. You just might like the response.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might be setting your sights on a long term goal now, whether it be professional or romantic. However, it might feel like something you want is too far out of your reach. It's not. Though you may need to re-frame your thinking around it. Start believing that you are deserving.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might have some big plans for the future but it might seem like you won't be able to make them happen, perhaps due to a financial situation. It can happen but you may need to break the budget down into something more doable. Feeling like an odd-duck? Embrace your individuality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might be feeling inadequate or unlovable today, especially in terms of your career or accomplishments. While you might have goals yet to complete, the important thing for you to focus on is how great you are despite the external stuff that defines you. Remember, you define you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It might be hard for you to hold on to your sense of optimism today as it seems like things aren't working out the way you want. The best way for you to beat the blues though is by leaning on someone close to you, like your partner or a friend. You don't have to soldier through this alone.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're on top of your to-do list today, though you could be feeling a bit daunted when it comes to handling a financial matter. While your financial obligations are unavoidable, you can get a better handle on them by talking to a money expert or by taking things bit by bit.
4. Your September 26, 2019 Horoscope
It's a day where we're called to buckle down and focus on our to-do lists with the Moon moving into detail-oriented Virgo in the early morning. With the Moon in Virgo, we'll be most interested in tackling the pending projects, errands, and other responsibilities on our to-do list. Since Virgo is also a zodiac sign associated with being of service to others, we're also called to lend a helping hand where needed, especially with the Sun in partnership-oriented Libra.
By the late afternoon, the Virgo Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us to find innovative solutions to some of our toughest problems. Though with communicative Mercury squaring off with powerful Pluto by the evening, we'll have to be mindful of overthinking a potential problem or seeing problems where there are none. However, this Mercury-Pluto combination can also help us with getting to the bottom of a situation.
Later in the evening, the Sun in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could zap our self-confidence. The best way to approach healing the wound is to recognize that holding space for others in addition to holding space for ourselves is where we can shine the most.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're focused on hitting your goals today, but in order for you to get things done, not only might you need to silence the inner critic, you might also need to be wary of the criticism of others. Not that you can't receive constructive feedback, but if the feedback isn't constructive, toss it.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
More and more, you're being pushed to care less about how others see you and focus more on being you, whatever that might look like for you. Keep this in mind when it comes to taking on extra responsibilities now. Your worth isn't contingent on how much you do for others.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You're called to be honest about what you need and what you're feeling now, rather than trying to ignore it, especially in terms of a romantic situation. The changes you want to see can only begin with you, so what are you ready to change? Hint: know that you are lovable.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Your mind is working a mile a minute today and you could end up with lots of great ideas if you stay focused on the right things. Though you'll need to be mindful of letting others, namely your family or relatives, influence you with their negative thinking. Let intuition be your guide.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might feel like you're running in circles today when it comes to either something you're working on or a problem you're trying to solve, which could have you second guessing your know-how. Know that you already bring lots to the table and what you don't know, you can always learn.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
The focus turns to you and how you're feeling today, and it's possible that you could be feeling some insecurity around your worthiness or your talents. Now's the time for you to believe in yourself and honor the things that make you unique, like your unique way of seeing the world.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might need to have a tough conversation with someone close to you today, especially when it comes to something you've been sitting on for a while. While you may not like to engage in conflict, being direct with others will not only help you but help the relationship as well.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You're thinking about the future now, but you may not be feeling as hopeful or as optimistic as you should. It could be possible that something you're worrying about isn't as bad as you think it might be. Talking with friends or those that inspire you can be helpful now.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're thinking about your career and your goals but take care that you're not wasting your time comparing yourself and your progress to what others are doing. Remember, you're not defined by external rewards. The only validation you need is your own right now.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your beliefs/personal philosophy comes into the spotlight today as you may be giving something or someone more credence than you should. In other words, what someone else says or thinks, especially someone of authority, might be their truth but it doesn't have to be yours.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might be telling yourself an old story that's holding you back and keeping you from being your full self. Now's the time for you to break free of that old narrative which may mean admitting that you don't always have the answers, and that this is OK. You are still growing.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It could be easy for you to forget just how amazing and loved you are today. If you need a reminder, reach out to someone close to you, especially if you need a fresh perspective. Financially, things could seem daunting. Try not to measure your worth by what you have or what you don't.
5. Your September 27, 2019 Horoscope
The Moon remains in busy and detailed-oriented Virgo today, which will keep our focus on our tasks, routines, schedules, and to-do lists. Luckily, with the Moon teaming up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day, we should find the motivation needed to bring a dream to reality.
Later in the morning, however, we may need to focus on quality over quantity as the practical Virgo Moon squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius. This Moon-Jupiter combination could have us running the risk of overextending ourselves or taking too much on. As such, less is more. Still, this cosmic combo can help us take calculated risks where needed.
By the late afternoon, the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, giving us the determination and the insight needed to overcome obstacles. By late tonight, the Moon also teams up with ambitious Mars in Virgo, which could have us feeling cranky, argumentative and restless. The best way to channel this Moon-Mars energy is into anything productive or physical.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You've got your eyes on the prize now when it comes to your career or something you've been working to bring to life. However, it's possible that you could feel a bit daunted by how far you have left to go. Remember, you were born to overcome any challenge put in your way.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
When it comes to your creative gifts, you're on fire today. If there's a vision that you want to see through, you can find the means and the inspiration to make it happen, but beware self-doubt. Financially speaking, don't sell your talents short. There's something more for you.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You and your partner or a relative may need to have a discussion today around something that may be brewing tension between you, especially if it involves money or shared resources. While it may seem like you're on different pages, you can come together. Boundaries may be needed.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
When it comes to turning an idea into something more, it could be helpful to get some advice or feedback from someone knowledgeable about the subject. Though be mindful of overthinking things. You've got to trust yourself and take a shot at your goal. You could win.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're called to be more discerning today when it comes to what and who you give your time to, as just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. Also, be mindful of giving too much energy to a relationship that zaps your self worth. Go in a new direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Someone in your family or someone you know could try to undermine your confidence today, which could have you second guessing yourself. Instead of giving this person too much power, you can reclaim yours by remembering how truly capable and strong you are. Don't believe the hype.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might have a lot on your plate but you might be in dire need of some rest and relaxation. Know that you don't have to be the hero today. You do best by doing things that help you to take better care of yourself. At the same time, be open to asking for the help you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You know that something needs to change, but you may be feeling a bit apprehensive about making the change as you're not sure if it will be successful. Here's the thing: staying where you currently are isn't going to work either. It's time to take a risk on yourself. You know what to do.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You know what you're working towards and you know what you're worth. So why are you so worried about what others think of you? Now's the time for you to pull back and re-center yourself. Own your power. Know that being your authentic self is what will bring you success.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You've got the talent and smarts to make things happen, but something you're worried about could be dampening your enthusiasm and confidence today. To turn things around, try talking to someone you're close to as their feedback, support, or insight could give you a second wind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You may need to be protective of your resources and energy today as being in the wrong place with the wrong people could zap you of your happiness and your strength. Instead, look towards spending time with those that feed your spirit and your mind. You'll feel a whole lot better.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Working with others could be a good way for you to achieve your goals today but take care that you're downplaying your own abilities and overplaying someone else's. At the end of the day, you've already got what it takes to accomplish what you want. A partnership should be complementary to that.