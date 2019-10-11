Here's Your Horoscope For The Second Week Of October 2019
1. Your October 7, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 7, 2019.
There may be a bit of a heaviness in the air that may be hard to shake as the Sun in romantic Libra squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon. Since Libra is a sign that's partnership and pleasure-oriented, we can use this Sun-Saturn combo to help us see where we may be overextending ourselves or being over indulgent. For some of us, this cosmic combo could bring us the reality check we need. However, we may also need to remember not to be too hard on ourselves or each other.
The Moon is in friendly Aquarius for the day, putting the emphasis on the friendships we have and the groups we belong to. Though with the Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and eye-opening Mercury in Scorpio in the morning, we might find ourselves at odds with others or feeling misunderstood. The best thing to do is to seek out those that inspire us, break away from those that drain us, and be careful of taking things too personally.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might be feeling like the odd duck out today, but know that this could just be you receiving the push you need to break ties with the people you can't truly be yourself with. Your values are shifting, and what you used to think was important isn't now. Don't compare yourself to others.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
The focus is on your career and ambitions today and you might be craving praise or attention from others in terms of the work that you're doing. However, you might be extra sensitive to criticism too, so take what others say now with a grain of salt. You are your own validation.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might have some big plans that you want to execute now but before you get to work, you may need to take a step back and evaluate how committed you are to this vision. Your passion is being tested but you don't necessarily need to give up. You just need to keep it real.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
An intimate relationship may be asking more of you than you can afford to give right now and today you may need to have a conversation about it, even if it's an uncomfortable one. Doing so can help you foster the change that you'd like to see or at least help you set better boundaries.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
A business partnership may not be going the way that you'd like it to go. If this has been a long running issue, it may be time for you to speak up or go in a new direction. Trust your instincts always. In matters of the heart, don't settle for someone that can't see your vision.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You could feel like you're being pulled in multiple directions today. Though you may need to step back and consider whether you're taking on way too much. Prioritize what's really important to you. Purging or releasing the unnecessary stuff (physical things included) could be helpful.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
It might be hard not to be too hard on yourself today, but you're encouraged to resist the urge to be too self-critical. Making room for your joy is a good way of reaffirming your worth and all the goodness that you deserve. Try not to get too hung up on the past. Break free.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You and your partner or you and a family member may not be on the same page today, which could have your heart and your mind heavy. While you make want to push for a solution, now's the time for you to step back, take a breather, and focus on caring for your own well-being.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You've got lots to do today, so much to do that you might not even know where to start. Though know you'll find the most success by focusing on one thing and perfecting it rather than spreading yourself in multiple directions. Don't be discouraged by how long something takes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might be questioning your worth today due to money offered (or not) for your creative gifts, or because of a shaky romantic situation. As such, you're encouraged to pull inward and focus on getting centered and connecting to your own power. Your family, chosen or not, is a balm.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might be feeling a bit sensitive today and people tugging on your energy won't help you to feel any better. This is why you may need to be protective of your time and energy. Also, be mindful of taking others' opinion of you to heart. Voicing what you feel can help you to release it.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might feel a tug-of-war between wanting quiet time to and wanting to socialize. However eager you may be to show up for others right now, this is one of those days where you have to honor your need for peace and quiet. On a different note, your creativity is on fire.
2. Your October 8, 2019 Horoscope
The big news of the day comes courtesy of Venus (the planet of love and values), which is leaving airy Libra for the deep waters of Scorpio this afternoon. With Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio, things like love, relationships, beauty, and pleasure all become more seductive, raw, and intimate. Venus in Scorpio asks that we make sure that whatever we want is 100 percent the real deal, and that we accept no substitutes.
With the Moon still in friendly Aquarius, we're still focused on the connections that we share with our community and those at large. Since the Moon will be teaming up with the Sun in sociable Libra and Jupiter in happy-go-lucky Jupiter during the first half of the day, we should find that socializing, networking, and joining forces with others can lead to opportunity and success. However, with Venus in Scorpio, we're asked to ensure our allegiances are truly worth our time and effort.
By later this evening, ambitious Mars in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling touchy, defensive, or ineffective. However, this cosmic combo can help us to see where we may need to be more assertive or where we need to be more open to working with others.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
When it comes to something you've been planning or envisioning, there's a good chance that it can happen now, namely where a financial matter is concerned. At the same time, make sure what you're pursuing now is really what you want. In terms of friendships, only the tried and true will do.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
If you've been job searching or looking to take a step up in your career, there's a chance that someone is either willing to help you achieve your goal either by a show of support or an employment offer. Relationships are everything to your success now. Someone out there has your back.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You've got a vision that you want to bring to life and it seems there's people in your corner that want to help you to do it. At the same time, you get farthest now when you keep the small details in mind while not losing sight of the bigger picture. Meanwhile, your well-being improves.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Love and romance begin to heat up for you now. Though when it comes to entertaining potential mates and dates, you're encouraged to honor your emotional needs now. Let the power of discernment help you. In terms of your creative gifts, you can attract an opportunity that brings you money.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're in a sociable mood today, making it the perfect time to initiate the conversations that you want to have, either for business or personal fun. Either way, you're encouraged to connect with those that can offer your substance or stability in some way. Too, family can be a joy and a resource.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're focused on your health and well-being today which means that it's OK to be picky about who and what you give your time. As such, seek out the the people and activities that inspire, stimulate, and enrich you. Your time and energy is valuable, you have a choice in how you spend it.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Creatively you're on a roll today, which could bring you a moment in the spotlight. However, when it comes to how you show up, make sure you're showing up with your full self. You have much that you offer, so know that you do best when you know your worth. Don't settle for less.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
It's all about getting your emotional nourishment today, which may include some pampering or your favorite indulgences. Let "treat yo'self" be the motto now. Now that your magnetism is about to skyrocket, it's a good time to make sure you're feeling your best on the inside and out.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're in a chatty mood today, but when it comes to what you share with others know that less is more. Simply put, leave some room for some mystery and let folks come to you. Besides, you might find that you prefer being behind the scenes for now anyway. Nourish your spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might find your financial situation taking a turn for the better today, which could be a reminder of how necessary it is to keep faith even when things seem like they're not working. Your friends or the community you belong to could help you secure an opportunity or offer.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You've got a lot to celebrate today as word is traveling fast about how talented and impressive you are. As such, you could hit a career milestone now or be offered the chance to step up into a better role. Know that you have fans now, so don't be shy in soaking up the spotlight.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You've got a clear vision of how you'd like your life too unfold now and today you might receive a sign that you're on the right track, so don't compromise on your dreams. Know you're worth it when it comes to getting what you want, and getting it doesn't always have to be a fight.
3. Your October 9, 2019 Horoscope
After the Moon leaves friendly yet detached Aquarius in the early afternoon, the Moon shifts into compassionate and tender Pisces. This will heighten our emotions, sensitivity, and intuition. With the Moon in this placement, we'll likely find ourselves in the mood for an escape, a retreat, or a really good nap.
Later in the afternoon, the Pisces Moon teams up with Venus in passionate Scorpio, which encourages us to foster and nourish connections with others that offer space for vulnerability, intimacy, and mutual healing.
By late tonight, the Pisces Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. Since Pisces and Taurus are highly creative signs, having the Moon in Pisces join Uranus along with Venus in Scorpio, can also be an inspiring mix that helps us delve deeper into our passions and see things in a new light.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
It might be hard to get going and keep going today, and it's because you need a time out to rest and re-charge. While you might not necessarily be in the mood to entertain others, enjoying some one-on-one time with someone you love could be soothing. Financially, a gift could come through.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You get by with a little help from your friends today, so don't hesitate to reach out and connect with folks. You might be pleasantly surprised at how many people have your back. In fact, there's a chance that your friends or community could connect you to a professional opportunity.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You're focused on your career today and there's a good chance that you could make some headway with a project or plan you're working on. If you're seeking employment, this could also be a day to shoot your shot — the results could be promising. Don't let the past hold you back.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're in the mood for an escape or an adventure today — and with how hard you've been working, you deserve one. Seek out experiences and activities that can expand your mind, enrich your life, and offer you some fun. Time spent with friends or your lover could be magical.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might find yourself feeling a bit tender or moody than usual, which is usually a signal that you need to withdraw a bit and catch your breath. However, don't suffer in silence as spending time with family or close friends could boost your spirits. Career-wise, trust your instincts.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You've got the power of persuasion now, which makes today a good time for initiating the conversations and connections you want to have. Doing so can put you in the driver's seat when it comes to executing a plan or securing a new opportunity. Talk to those that inspire you.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're focused on your to-do list today and you'll find yourself being able to get much done. At the same time, consider the ways that you can invest time into the the things that will bring you some return on your investment. Also, it's time to develop better money habits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
With your magnetism higher than it's been in a while, don't be surprised if you have folks clamoring over themselves trying to get your attention today. But just remember that you're still the bees knees with or without the attention. In terms of your creative gifts, indulge them.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be feeling a bit nostalgic today or in need of some tender loving care. As such, home and family related activities could be just what your heart needs. On a similar note, it's time for you to step back and get yourself grounded. Not being on the go is a welcome break.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might be seeking out some inspiration or some words of comfort today and your friends and community are more than happy to oblige. Reach out and connect with the people that you love as their words can be a balm. Additionally, safeguard your mental energy from negative news and media.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your mind is on your finances today and there's a good chance that you'll be able to secure some extra funds for a long term goal, or receive a job offer. Meanwhile, it's time to break free of an old narrative regarding stability and financial security.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It's all about you and your needs today, and that means you've got the green light to give yourself some extra love and care. If you need something to lift your spirits, traveling, planning a trip, or switching up your environment in some way could do the trick. Go on an adventure.
4. Your October 10, 2019 Horoscope
The focus is on our feelings today for a few reasons: Firstly, the Moon is in softhearted Pisces, which means we'll all be feeling a little more sensitive. Secondly, the Moon will also be teaming up with intuitive and passionate Scorpio at the start of the day, so we might find ourselves in the mood to discuss our feelings or talk about things that are close to our hearts. If any of you need to have a heart-to-heart with someone, this could be a good day for it.
By the late afternoon, the Pisces Moon teams up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn, which could help us with setting healthy boundaries within our relationships or making a dream come to life. Though by later tonight, when the Pisces Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, we might find ourselves feeling more sensitive, foggy, or intuitive than usual. While this Moon-Neptune combo can be great for acts of kindness, relaxation, and creative inspiration, it's not so great for making hard and fast decisions.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
It's possible that your dreams can come true where it pertains to your professional and financial goals, but before you move full steam ahead, you may need to make a few tweaks. Hint: it's time to use your energy more strategically and make sure you're operating from a full heart.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
There's very little that you can't achieve right now and if something you're envisioning is taking forever to come together, you should get the support you need today to get things moving. To do so, it's possible that you may need to take a different direction. Be open and flexible.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Your career and ambitions are spotlit today. As such, it may be time for you to take stock of where you are and where you'd like to go, so you can fine tune your plans accordingly. Hold fast to your dream and know that you possess the power to make it come true. Stay focused.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
If you're looking to make something big happen, then you've got to be optimistic that it will. Consider today as an opportunity to renew your faith in yourself, which means taking a look at the bigger picture. Your partner, mentor, or someone close to you can play a supporting role.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You've got a shot at meeting some of your financial goals now, but it may require a more disciplined approach to how you not only handle money but how you think about it too. It could be good to explore your inherited beliefs about money. Know that you were meant to thrive.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Relationships are highlighted today, namely a significant one. You could be taking an existing relationship (either professional or romantic) to a new and deeper level. If single, you may need to refresh your approach to love and relationships. Start by knowing you are lovable as you are.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Self-improvement is the goal for you now, but try not to be too critical of yourself. If you can extend compassion to others, you can extend compassion to yourself too. Today will show you where you could use some extra care and attention around your health and well-being.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your creative gifts are at the forefront today as you could receive the inspiration or the green light to move forward with a project. Though moving forward may involve honing your craft or refining the idea on the table. In love, a fresh start could be on the way. Your heart gets a reset.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
It's time for you to focus more on your emotional nourishment and whether you're getting your recommended daily intake. If not, now's the time to pour some extra love into your bowl and look to the people that you love for support. A family relationship can be healed now.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
It might be time for you to adopt a new way of seeing things, especially when it comes to seeing what's possible. And no, it's not wishful thinking. It's simply realizing that things aren't as bad as you might think. In other words, a little hope goes a long way, as does creativity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You could receive word of a new job or financial opportunity that can improve your sense of stability. But recognize that you are more than worthy to get what you want. On a different note, it's time to practice the art of receiving. Allow others to return to you what you so readily offer.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
If there's something you need to get off your chest, especially if it concerns a friend, then this is the day to do it. Know that whatever you need to say will be heard. On a different note, you might be craving some new experiences today. Seek out the things that nourish your spirit.
5. Your October 11, 2019 Horoscope
The Moon finishes out her transit through compassionate and dreamy Pisces today, which will encourage us to slow our roll and to ramp up creative inspiration. Since Pisces is more intuitive than logical, we're pushed to lean into our intuition and avoid seeing things as we want them to be. This theme will be super important when the Pisces Moon squares off with optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius in the early morning.
A short while later, the Pisces Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can assist us with releasing people, things, and situations that we've outgrown or have put a damper on our spirits. This Moon-Pluto combination can also help us with facing our fears and finding the hope needed to press forward.
Though with the Moon going Void-Of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs) later in the morning, now's not the time for pushing ourselves or others too hard but rather going with the flow, letting what needs to be released go.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should today but try to hold off on making any rash decisions until you get more of the facts. It's possible that you could be making something out to be bigger than what it is. Give yourself time. You'll be back in the running soon.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You can't be everything to everyone, so there's no use in stressing yourself out; namely when it comes to people that may be too demanding of your attention. If you're feeling low energy, it's OK to pull back and get the rest you need. Some time to yourself is needed now.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be seeking attention and praise today for your efforts but it may not arrive the way you want it to. On a different note, you could receive some encouragement today that you may not have been expecting. Regardless, surround yourself with the folks that support you.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're ready to shoot for the moon today and while you shouldn't lose sight of your vision, you may need to be mindful of taking on more than you can handle or glossing over the finer details of a situation. Take it easy for now. The focus, motivation, and follow-through you need will come.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
A romantic situation may be sucking up too much of your attention now, especially if someone can't offer you the intimacy that you crave. It's also possible that you aren't seeing this person as clearly as you should either. The moment of truth approaches, as does your liberation.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You may be asked to come to the rescue of someone in need now but be careful of overdoing it. On a separate note, if you find that you're in need of support and assistance, you can expect to be pushed to find the courage to speak up and ask for it. A little vulnerability makes a difference.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
With all of the errands, meetings, and stuff on your plate today, it might be hard not to feel harried and overwhelmed. Still, know that you don't have to take everything onto your shoulders. Look to ways that you can connect and collaborate with others to ease the responsibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might be in the mood to spend big today, but you may need to curb your thirst for instant gratification, as there's a chance that you could find that something you wanted isn't what you want after all. This also goes for romance too. Slow down and use your powers of discernment.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be feeling a bit more sensitive or nostalgic than usual today. Though as uncomfortable as the feelings might be, it's best to sit with them and release them than try to hold your feels back. Spending time with loved ones could be a welcome boost. Make time for fun today.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You may be anxious about something today that might be beyond your control. If you're feeling particularly nervous, this could be a good time for talking to someone you trust or channeling the energy into something creative. Recognize that worry isn't a form of productivity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
A random act of kindness from someone could make your day. That said, try to look for the best in people rather than focusing on their shortcomings. Overall, your resources can be found in your friendships, so make time to connect. Additionally, be careful of overspending.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might be looking to others to validate you when it comes to your career, but the only approval you need is the approval you give yourself. On a similar note, it might be time for you to step outside your comfort zone where your professional goals are concerned. Know your worth.