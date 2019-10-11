Here's Your Horoscope For The Second Week Of October 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 7, 2019.

There may be a bit of a heaviness in the air that may be hard to shake as the Sun in romantic Libra squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon. Since Libra is a sign that's partnership and pleasure-oriented, we can use this Sun-Saturn combo to help us see where we may be overextending ourselves or being over indulgent. For some of us, this cosmic combo could bring us the reality check we need. However, we may also need to remember not to be too hard on ourselves or each other.

The Moon is in friendly Aquarius for the day, putting the emphasis on the friendships we have and the groups we belong to. Though with the Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and eye-opening Mercury in Scorpio in the morning, we might find ourselves at odds with others or feeling misunderstood. The best thing to do is to seek out those that inspire us, break away from those that drain us, and be careful of taking things too personally.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling like the odd duck out today, but know that this could just be you receiving the push you need to break ties with the people you can't truly be yourself with. Your values are shifting, and what you used to think was important isn't now. Don't compare yourself to others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The focus is on your career and ambitions today and you might be craving praise or attention from others in terms of the work that you're doing. However, you might be extra sensitive to criticism too, so take what others say now with a grain of salt. You are your own validation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have some big plans that you want to execute now but before you get to work, you may need to take a step back and evaluate how committed you are to this vision. Your passion is being tested but you don't necessarily need to give up. You just need to keep it real.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An intimate relationship may be asking more of you than you can afford to give right now and today you may need to have a conversation about it, even if it's an uncomfortable one. Doing so can help you foster the change that you'd like to see or at least help you set better boundaries.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A business partnership may not be going the way that you'd like it to go. If this has been a long running issue, it may be time for you to speak up or go in a new direction. Trust your instincts always. In matters of the heart, don't settle for someone that can't see your vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could feel like you're being pulled in multiple directions today. Though you may need to step back and consider whether you're taking on way too much. Prioritize what's really important to you. Purging or releasing the unnecessary stuff (physical things included) could be helpful.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It might be hard not to be too hard on yourself today, but you're encouraged to resist the urge to be too self-critical. Making room for your joy is a good way of reaffirming your worth and all the goodness that you deserve. Try not to get too hung up on the past. Break free.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your partner or you and a family member may not be on the same page today, which could have your heart and your mind heavy. While you make want to push for a solution, now's the time for you to step back, take a breather, and focus on caring for your own well-being.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got lots to do today, so much to do that you might not even know where to start. Though know you'll find the most success by focusing on one thing and perfecting it rather than spreading yourself in multiple directions. Don't be discouraged by how long something takes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be questioning your worth today due to money offered (or not) for your creative gifts, or because of a shaky romantic situation. As such, you're encouraged to pull inward and focus on getting centered and connecting to your own power. Your family, chosen or not, is a balm.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today and people tugging on your energy won't help you to feel any better. This is why you may need to be protective of your time and energy. Also, be mindful of taking others' opinion of you to heart. Voicing what you feel can help you to release it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel a tug-of-war between wanting quiet time to and wanting to socialize. However eager you may be to show up for others right now, this is one of those days where you have to honor your need for peace and quiet. On a different note, your creativity is on fire.