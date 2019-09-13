Here's Your Horoscope For The Second Week Of September 2019
1. Your September 9, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 9, 2019.
We're feeling productive and goal oriented for most of the day, thanks to ambitious Mars in Virgo teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn in the early morning. Meanwhile, the Moon finishes out her stay in hardworking Capricorn. Though with the Moon Void-of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) until the late afternoon, it's best that we tie up loose ends for now.
Later in the afternoon the Moon shifts to friendly and unconventional Aquarius, putting us in the mood to connect with friends, meet new people, and take a different or unusual approach to getting what we need. With Aquarius being a freedom loving sign, we might also find ourselves craving new experiences or the chance to do our own thing.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
If you want to get a vision or goal off of the ground, look to your friends or community to help you do it. Networking could bring you an opportunity, perhaps through someone that you already know. In terms of friendships, seek ways to establish more balanced connections.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You could receive a career opportunity today, but it may require that you step outside the or your comfort zone. Recognize that if you take a leap towards something you've been craving to do at the professional level, there's a strong chance you'll succeed. Take the off-beaten road.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be feeling more restless than usual today. As such, you may be inspired to travel, learn something new, write, or all of the above. Whatever you choose, it should be something that pushes you to grow beyond what you already know or have experienced. Go explore.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
In terms of an intimate relationship, you and your love could find yourselves having a moment of truth or bonding today that could help bring you closer together. However, if a relationship has been unhealthy for, you could be ready to walk. Face your fears.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Partnerships are big deal for you today, and when it comes to romance, you're in the mood to connect with someone new. If already in a relationship, you and your love benefit from quality time spent together. Seek out healthier ways to connect with others.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
It's time to pay more attention to your health and well-being today. Maybe this means paring down your schedule, asking for help, or employing better habits to care for your mind and body. Above all, try not to worry too much about being perfect. Show up for you.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Love and romance are in the air for you today which could bring you lots of potential opportunities for a love match. Online dating could bring results, as could meeting someone through a friend. Creatively, you are on a roll; a project you begin now could become gold.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
The attention is on home and family today. If you've been considering moving to a new spot, you could get some encouraging news. If you're staying put, though, today's a good time to consider ways that you can make your space more comfortable. Family comes to the rescue.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your mind is like a sponge now, making it necessary for you to be mindful about what you absorb in terms of media and information. Meanwhile, in what ways do you need to switch things up when it comes to the way you think and communicate? Think outside the box.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You could manifest a new job opportunity or find yourself on the receiving end of a pay raise but know that much depends on your ability to recognize how much your worth. On a different note, you could stand to treat yourself to something nice today. You deserve.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It's all about you today and you get the green light to give yourself some extra tender, loving care. If you've been thinking of upgrading your wardrobe or improving your connection to your body, now's a good time to do it. Too, don't be shy about making your needs known.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
If you've been feeling a bit rundown and having a hard time moving, it's because now is a time for you to rest and regroup instead of charging ahead. Your spiritual and emotional health could use some tuning up. Make the commitment to yourself to take better care of you.
2. Your September 10, 2019 Horoscope
We're constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 10, 2019.
The Moon remains in friendly and unconventional Aquarius, pushing us to think outside the box and to look out for others. With the Sun in analytical Virgo opposing dreamy and compassionate Neptune today, the push towards creativity and thinking of others before ourselves increases.
However, under this Sun-Neptune combo, we'll need to be mindful of overextending ourselves to others, losing our confidence, or looking for validation or praise based on how much we do for others. While this cosmic combo can be great for creative projects or bringing some needed sensitivity to the table, we'll also need to be mindful of over-idealizing something or someone. As such, today might not be the best day for making hard and fast decisions.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You have no problem rising to a challenge and with all that's on your plate now, things may seem pretty challenging. However, know that you don't have to be the hero. You may need to revise your approach to a project or drop it entirely if things aren't coming together. Don't take it personal.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're focused on your goals and career today, both of which asks that you step out into the spotlight now. While you're good at holding space for others, you're asked to make sure that you are also holding space for yourself too. Be careful of sacrificing too much of yourself for friends.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might have some big dreams that you'd like to see come true now. It's possible to make them happen with a little practicality mixed with creativity. On a different note, be mindful of shooting for an unobtainable goal. Someone else's version of success might not be yours.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You've got the power of persuasion today and as such, you can speak what you want into existence. Though doing so may mean that you'll have to stop doubting yourself or your abilities. Trust your ideas and your voice, especially when it comes to your creative inspiration.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're often generous to a fault and have no problem with sharing what you have with others. However, take care that you're not basing your worth or your value on how much you do for others today. Be kind, but know your boundaries too. With finances, stay on top pf your cash.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
While you can usually see the potential in others and have no qualms about helping others to realize their potential, today you're asked to take a step back and make room for all of the unrealized potential that exists within yourself. For now, try to see others as they really are.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You often think of others before yourself but today you're asked to guard your energy. In what ways are you playing yourself too small or hiding your talents and the things that make you special? Be mindful putting yourself too far behind the scenes. Your dreams are worth being fulfilled.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Be careful of comparing yourself or your progress to that of others right now, as your path is your path for a reason. If that path seems a bit hazy now, look to those that inspire you but remember, you're here to leave your own unique stamp on the world. Trust in the power of you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
When it comes to your success, you might be feeling unsure of yourself today. Though this could be a call to check in with yourself rather than beat yourself up or seek validation from others that you're on the right track. Your intuition is strong, honor it. Drown out the outside noise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
While today might not be the best day for making a serious decision, today could provide you with the chance to look at something differently. Perhaps you need to be a bit more optimistic or you need to let go of a self-limiting belief. Either way, what you think is important might not be.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
If you've been holding on to a grudge or a relationship that's become unhealthy for you, today you're called to give yourself permission to let it go. By holding on you're giving your power away. Though you can reclaim your power by putting you and your well-being first. Release.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Although you may be open to joining forces with others or receiving feedback from someone you know, take care that you're not allowing others to have too much say in your life or how you're choosing to live it. At the end of the day, you are your own authority. Trust yourself.
3. Your September 11, 2019 Horoscope
We're constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 11, 2019.
The Moon finishes her transit through unconventional Aquarius today, helping us to break free of old routines and ways of thinking as we prep for this Saturday's Full Moon in Pisces. With full moons representing a time for letting go, today's Aquarius Moon can help us to toss what we don't need in favor for something new.
Meanwhile, the Moon remains Void-Of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) for the entire day, which also makes the day good for handling unfinished business rather than begin something entirely new. And with multiple planets still in detail-oriented Virgo, we're reminded that we need a plan to move forward while the Moon in Aquarius encourages us to improvise and make changes to the plan as needed.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
While you're encouraged to develop and stick to a plan to make something you're hoping for come true, try not to get so stuck on the details that you get discouraged or stuck in an analysis paralysis. You've got the green light to move forward. Amend the plan as you need to.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might find yourself craving the spotlight now and you're more than welcome to take it. Allow your creativity to shine rather than trying to conform to what everyone else is doing. For now, your job is to do what makes you happy. By investing in your joy, you support and inspire others.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might not be able to do anything about your past, but you can do something for your future. Though in order to pursue your next big idea, you may need to challenge a long held belief. Too, you might also need to take time to ground and center yourself before moving forward.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're encouraged to go easy on yourself today as it could be all too easy to criticize yourself and quit before you even get started. While you may not be perfect, you are more than good enough. Keep this message as a reminder. Be mindful who/what you give your attention.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You may have to reassess a professional relationship today, especially if you've been giving more than you've been getting in terms of your finances and your self-worth. If something isn't adding up, it's time to hold yourself accountable. initiate the change that you want to see.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
While you're looking out for others, you're reminded to look out for yourself too. Perhaps this may mean tossing out something you no longer need or finding the courage to make that job switch you've been thinking about. Whatever you need to do, don't talk yourself out of it.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
When it comes to your joy, you're reminded not to sacrifice it on behalf of others. This might mean being proactive about seeking out the things that fill your heart without feeling guilty about it. By filling your cup first, you give yourself the opportunity to fill the cup of others.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
It's time to leave the past where it belongs today, as you've been holding onto something or someone that you need to release. If you're feeling fear around the issue, trust that what's meant for you will find you. Though you need to create space in order to receive it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
It's said that energy goes wherever your attention is, so as for today, you may need to be a bit more conscientious about who and what you allow to fill your thoughts. When it comes to accomplishing a goal, you'll need to see yourself at the finish line in order to get there.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You've got a vision you want to fulfill, but you could be doubting your ability (or your worth) to pull it off. Recognize that it's not just about survival now, you deserve to thrive too. Doing so means that there's more to you and to the world than you've been seeing. Open your eyes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You're called to work on your wounds around scarcity and abundance today as what you want can be yours. Though if you aren't where you think you should be, try to be kind to yourself. For now, give yourself credit for coming this far. The road is beginning to open up. Trust in you.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're asked to trust your powerful intuition today when it comes to dealing with others. You're working on creating healthier boundaries with others so try to guard your energy, specifically your emotional energy, as you see fit. Seek out the company of those that inspire and uplift you.
4. Your September 12, 2019 Horoscope
We're constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 12, 2019.
The Moon enters dreamy and compassionate Pisces in the early morning, heightening the sensitivity in the air as well as our intuition. As such, we're called to pull back a bit from the daily grind and tune inward, which can help us to get in some much needed relaxation, while also helping us to determine the net steps forward. With Saturday's Full Moon in Pisces approaching, we might find ourselves having a moment of clarity now, especially where it pertains to the heart and soul.
Since the day also kicks off with go-getter Mars in Virgo squaring off with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, this Pisces Moon also asks that we pump the brakes a bit so as not to get ourselves in over our heads. Later in the evening, the Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus which could get our creative juices flowing. If we've been looking for something new, we could find it now.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might have some big plans that you want to unleash or might find yourself with more than your fair share of work. Not so fast, Aries, as you could be biting off more than you can chew now. For now, play it cool and make "easy does it" your mantra. Besides, you need the rest.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling like it's your way or the highway today but for now a little compassion and tenderness will go a long way, specifically when it comes to dealing with a friend or someone else. Where can you stand to be a bit more cooperative without fully compromising yourself?
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You and a family member (possibly a parent) or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, but it's important to remember you're in the process of creating your own legacy, not following someone else's. In other words, only you can define your own success.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It might feel like you're fresh out of ideas right now and possibly chasing your tail. Though new ideas and inspiration are available to you now if you're willing to take a risk. In what ways can you shake up your routines and break the monotony? Your friends might be able to help.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You could be feeling impulsive today with your cash and finances, but you're reminded to hold back and save something for a rainy day, especially as a sudden expense could crop up. If a sudden expense does come up, you should be able to cover it. Also, be confident about your worth.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You may be ready to pitch in and help others today, which is a great thing to do. However, you should be mindful of those that drain your energy or are always in need of rescuing or help. Relationships should be mutually supportive and beneficial. Be careful of overextending yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Things that may have once mattered to you don't seem to matter as much now (or rather, you're learning that those things shouldn't matter), especially at the emotional and mental level. Today, you're encouraged to begin a purge of sorts when it comes to "trash" you've been carrying around.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Love is in the air now and you might find that you're interested in potential love matches that might not fit your usual type. Instead of fighting the flow and sticking to the same old thing, change your perception about love to change your love life for the better.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Though you're usually pegged as a freedom-loving sign, you tend to go above and beyond for the people that you love. Though now, you may need to step back and examine if you've been placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. Also, it's time for some fiscal responsibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might not be able to see something as clearly as you think you are which could have you jumping to conclusions. Talking with a trusted friend or taking a moment to consider other options could help bring you peace of mind. Too, be mindful of what you're feeding your brain now.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your fears might be in overdrive today when it comes to something you've been hoping or wishing for, though it's important to remember that it's just fear. Recognize that you are more than worthy and deserving of receiving what you want. Too, don't let crisis be a motivator.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might be thinking about moving full speed ahead with a business relationship, but before you say yes, you may want to take a moment to check in with yourself to see if this is what you really want. Don't be shy about putting your needs first right now. Trust that you know what you know.
5. Your September 13, 2019 Horoscope
We're constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 13, 2019.
Today might be quite an emotional and cathartic day with the Moon in soulful and tender Pisces and the Full Moon (also in Pisces) approaching on Sept. 14. As a result, we might find ourselves looking to discuss our feelings, or at the very least, find them hard to hide as the Pisces Moon squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius, opposes fussy Mars in Virgo, and teams up with empathetic Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon.
However, with chatty Mercury teaming up with love planet Venus in Virgo near mid-day, the lines of communication are open, which can be helpful for speaking our minds or connecting with others. Though with the Moon opposing Mars a few hours later, we may need to be mindful of getting into unnecessary or petty arguments.
Later in the afternoon, the Sun in hardworking Virgo teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn which can give us the power and determination needed for facing and overcoming some of our deepest fears.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might need to take some time and reflect on your next move today as something you believe or hold to be true could be getting in the way of your progress. On a different note, it may be time for you to admit something that you may have been avoiding. Doing so can be empowering.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling like a plan isn't coming together the way you want, most likely due to a financial issue. Either a major expense is getting in the way or you're spending more money on this plan than you were expecting. Detaching yourself from a specific outcome can alleviate stress.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You're concerned with your career an ambitions today, though you may have to remind yourself to try and not to seek outside validation or approval for your efforts. Remember, you're powerful and capable in your own right. You are where you are because you put yourself there.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might have a lot on your plate or much that you want to get done today, but you can risk overdoing it and burning yourself out if you don't pace yourself. Sometimes admitting we need help is one of the toughest things that we can do. Today may require doing the tough thing.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Is a friendship or romance demanding a little too much of your emotional energy today? Remember, you have power over whether or not people can push your buttons. As such, you may need to take a step back and look at the situation honestly. Focus on your well-being.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You could be feeling some extra pressure today to try and keep up with the demands of others; from your professional to your personal life. Though you may need to take some time to yourself today and focus on your own joy and what you want. You can't be everything to everyone.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You may be obsessing over something or someone today to the point where it could be affecting your well-being. Instead of giving so much energy to this situation, it may be best to release control over the matter and let it go. What needs to happen will. Trust the process.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
A romantic connection could test both your patience and your self-worth today. While you may like the idea of getting what you can't have, you may need to take a step back and consider a different perspective. You don't need to keep repeating the same unhealthy habits in love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Home and family make take up a good chunk of your attention today as someone in your home could need your assistance or support. Give where you can but take care that you're not basing your worth on how much you do for others. Financially, it's time to focus on the long term.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might be feeling a bit more sensitive today when it comes to your work or ideas, which could have you taking someone's criticism or feedback to heart. Whatever you do today, trust your instincts as you know what's best. When you stand in your truth, you stand in your power.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
A friendship or a circle of folks that you might associate with could have you feeling like an outsider today, which could zap your self-worth. While you're usually a friend to everyone, today calls for you to be a friend to yourself. If you need to take time to yourself, do so.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Being upfront and honest about what you need now, even if it makes you uncomfortable, is the best way that you can ensure that you get those needs met. At the very least, your honesty will let you know where you stand with others. Your tried and true friends have your back.