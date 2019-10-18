Here's Your Horoscope For The Third Week Of October 2019
1. Your October 14, 2019 Horoscope
Here’s your daily horoscope for October 14, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
It might be hard to ignore the intensity in the air today, present thanks to the Sun's placement in diplomatic Libra, which is squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning. Under this cosmic combo, we might find ourselves taking an all-or-nothing or obsessive approach in terms of getting what we want from others. The best way to use this cosmic combination is to use our personal power to help others or to join forces with those that can help us with rising to a tough challenge.
Luckily, some mellow vibes arrive later in the day when the Moon moves into laid-back Taurus. While the Moon in Taurus can make us extra possessive over our relationships and the things we deem important, we can use the Moon to indulge in things that bring us pleasure and offer us a constructive use of our time.
By late tonight, the Taurus Moon teams up with unconventional and freedom-loving Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with releasing grudges and breaking away from anything that fails to bring us peace of mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Today, no matter which way you decide to go, you'll get what you want when you honor your worth and define success for yourself. Be wary of being in the company of naysayers but be open to constructive feedback. When you know what your values are, you can stick by them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It's all about you and your needs today, which may call for you to ramp up your self-care. While you're no stranger to hard work, take care that you're not driving yourself too hard today. Know that you don't have to be the hero. It's OK to let others pick up the slack where needed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
A romantic relationship could be bringing up some very uncomfortable feelings for you which could have you giving this person way too much credit or attention. As such, it may be a good idea to pull back a bit and take a breather for now. In terms of your creative talent, honor your gifts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
A family member or someone you know may do something to overstep your boundaries today, leaving you feeling stifled. As such, you're being pushed to claim your independence. It's time to define and live by your own set of rules. It's time for you to be the change you want to see.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're focused on your goals today. Though it's possible that you could be obsessing over a small detail or making something out to be a bigger problem than what it really is. To regain perspective, it's best that you take a step back and focus on something you enjoy. Come back later.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You've got big ideas and big plans today and as such, you're reminded of how talented and unique you are. However, when it comes to executing those plans, be wary of your craving for instant gratification. Instead focus on the long term, especially when it comes to money.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You may be called to have a discussion with your partner or someone close to you regarding a financial matter. Overall, when it comes too dealing with others today, be mindful of second-guessing yourself or how much power your truly have over the situation. Trust your instincts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might find that something you used to think was important isn't important after all, which is a good thing as this revelation can help you with making some necessary changes that need to be made. However, when it comes to your mental energy, be selective about who you give it to.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
With the work that's currently on your plate, is it worth the time and energy that you're investing in it? Know that something has got to go. Meanwhile, when it comes to fulfilling a goal, be mindful of comparing your progress to what others have done. You are where you need to be.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
It might be hard for you to not take things personally today, namely where your reputation is concerned. Know that someone else's opinion of you can't make or break you, only you possess that power. Meanwhile, you may be trying to force something to go your way. Stop.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It might be good to cocoon yourself away today as others could easily rub you the wrong way now. On a similar note, if you find that there's something you've been holding on to emotionally, today could provide you with the catharsis that you need. Things aren't as dire as they seem.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A friend could be demanding more of your time and energy than you can afford to give right now. While you often love to be of help, you may need to be more vocal about what you can and can't do. Today asks that you be a bit more choosy about how you expend your energy.
2. Your October 15, 2019 Horoscope
Today's a day that calls for both patience and productivity, thanks to the Moon in hardworking yet easygoing Taurus. The day starts out with an opposition between the Taurus Moon and love planet Venus in Scorpio, which could highlight tension in relationships as well as when it comes to getting what we need versus getting what we want.
Luckily, in the afternoon the Taurus Moon teams up with practical Saturn in Capricorn, followed by intuitive Mercury in Scorpio teaming up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, which can assist us with keeping our cool and fostering conversations that can lead to greater intimacy and depth.
Towards the late evening, the Taurus Moon teams up with Neptune, which will encourage us to rest and take a load off. However, with the Taurus Moon also opposing Mercury in Scorpio, we may have a hard time staying still. Considering this Moon-Mercury combo can be great for inspiring new ideas, try to strike a balance between resting and creating.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're thinking about your money and stability today, and it's possible that you could receive money or a job offer that you've been waiting on. Overall, you're called to have faith in your dreams, as what you desire most can come to fruition. Just be clear on exactly what you want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
If you need to have a heart-to-heart with someone, today is the perfect time to do it — especially if the conversation involves something from the past. Know that when you speak from the heart, people are more than willing to listen. On the same token, an old project gets a new life.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You may not have the get-up-and-go today that you're used to and a big reason for this is because you need reevaluate what deserves your time and energy. For now, try to seek out the things that nourish your heart and soul. The money will follow. You can get what you want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You've got love and romance on the brain today. As such, this could be a great time for meeting someone new through a social event or with the help of friends. If you're already attached, you can rekindle the spark with your babe by seeking out new activities you can do together.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're focused on your career now, and as such, you're encouraged to go after the things that provide a challenge but also nourish your spirit. In what ways can you align your head and heart when it comes to fulfilling your goals? Hint: by making grown-up choices and sticking with them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
If you're looking for some extra inspiration today, connecting with people on and offline is the way to go. You have the gift of gab now, so use your words and ideas to make the things you want create, happen. A new door is about to open for you. Be ready to step through it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Your mind is on your long term security today and it's possible that you could receive some promising news where your finances are concerned. Meanwhile, when it comes to your success, the key is knowing how valuable and worthy you are. Don't settle for less.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Try to be intentional with the time and energy that you give to others today, as it will feel like just about everyone is vying for your time. Seek out those that inspire. Someone close to you could offer you some valuable advice. Creative projects and romantic encounters are a win.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your to-do list is the top priority today but you're also called to establish a healthier balance between your work life and your professional life. In what ways can you simplify your life? Hint: prioritize your time. In terms of your finances, improvements are paying off.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You have no problem flying solo, but today asks that you also connect with your friends and community as they could provide you with the support and insight you need right now. At the same time, don't get too caught up with trying to please the crowd today. You are more than enough.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might feel like you're being pulled in two directions when it comes to your home and family and your professional life. While it can be easy for you to keep a stiff upper lip and soldier through, you may need to be vocal about how you feel. If possible, make some quiet time for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You could experience a burst of inspiration when it comes to a creative project or something that you've been envisioning. Your intuition is strong now, so make sure you go with it. You're being led to new and exciting people, places, and experiences. Embrace the journey.
3. Your October 16, 2019 Horoscope
It's a pretty easygoing day, with the Moon finishing out her transit through comfortable Taurus. However, when it comes to focusing on our goals for the day, we're reminded to go for quality versus quantity or simply what's on the surface.
With the Moon teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning, we get the extra oomph we need in order to seize the day and finish out strong.
By later tonight, the Moon leaves the earthy realm of Taurus for the curious and carefree realm of Gemini. With the Moon in this placement, our attention turns towards multiple interests, activities, and conversations.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might have the urge to splurge on something big today and while treating yourself to something nice is never a bad idea, take care that you're not allowing the need for instant gratification to get the best of you. Meanwhile, the right conversation could be a balm to your ears.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Your focus turns to how you feel today, and it's possible that you could be feeling a bit more tender than usual. This could be a good time to kick back and take it as easy as possible. On a similar note, this could be a good time to spoil yourself a little. Go ahead and nourish yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
There's no need to rush into things today. If things are moving slow, that's not a bad thing as it'll give you the chance to focus solely on the things on your plate. Don't worry, though. The pace will pick back up soon enough. The time out you take now will have you ready for it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You get by today with the help of your friends, so make some time to catch up with them, even if you feel like staying in your shell. Receiving their help and support could be just the thing you need right now so be open to the love. You'll have lots of time to yourself soon enough.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might find yourself craving some attention and praise today around your accomplishments but what if the praise you're seeking never arrives? Not that you aren't a superstar but at the end of the day the only validation you need is your own. Meanwhile, your friends are a resource.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You've got a vision for the future and as such, today reminds you that you've got many possibilities. No need to lock yourself into one path, method, or outcome. By remaining open to what's to come, you might find that it's more than you could have ever planned for. You've got what it takes to succeed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You may need to speak your truth today where an intimate relationship is concerned. Boundaries and honesty is needed now so don't be afraid to be your authentic self, even if it means embracing uncomfortable feelings or the pieces of yourself that you were taught not to love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You may be called on for help today and you're more than happy to help out. At the same time, be mindful of being too available to those that only seem to show up when they're in need. You don't need anyone siphoning off your energy. Too, seek support if you have to.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
While you might find yourself moving at a snail's pace today, take heart that your path to success means taking your time and honing your craft rather than trying to plow through it. Paying attention to the small details will ensure a big pay off later. Enlist the help of someone you know.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
A little self-care goes a long way today, especially if it involves doing something pleasurable. In what ways can you bring a little romance to your day? And, no, it doesn't necessarily need to involve another person. Romance can be the act of falling in love with yourself and life.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might be in a more self-reflective mood today or entertaining feelings of nostalgia. Making time to catch up with those you haven't seen in a while could feed your craving for home. Overall, you're in need of something that nourishes your soul. Give yourself permission to receive it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might find yourself feeling a bit overstimulated now, which means that you may need to be a bit more picky about what you're giving your attention to today. Be wary of absorbing too many conversations or social media feeds that put a damper on your mood. Take a time out.
4. Your October 17, 2019 Horoscope
It's a bright and bubbly kind of a day with the Moon in curious and chatty Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon, we tend to be more social, upbeat, and in the mood for anything that's intellectually interesting and engaging. Since Gemini is the sign associated with communication, we might find our inboxes and mailboxes buzzing with activity and opportunities too.
With the Gemini Moon teaming up with ambitious Mars in partnership-oriented Libra, today is also a day where we can accomplish a lot if we work in pairs or groups. As such, teamwork and effective communication will be the themes for much of the afternoon. For those of us who may be a bit shy or apprehensive about initiating an important convo, this Moon-Mars match up, could give us the motivation to do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're feeling curious and inspired now, making it the perfect time to connect with others that fuel your inspiration and ideas. Conversations and connections that you make now could help you with getting a plan off the ground. Just be mindful of having an over-competitive spirit.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
If you've been looking for a new gig, today is a great day for making those money money moves. Overall, it's a good time for getting on top of anything that's accounting related. If staying put at your current job, your hard work is rewarded. Too, new skills can bring cash.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
The spotlight is on your and your mood today and you might find that you're in the mood for anything that gets you laughing and your heart pumping. What kinds of adventures can you go on today? Which one of your passions are calling out to you now? Your mission is to get the answers.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might find yourself feeling extra moody today, but that's a good sign that you need some extra rest and nourishment. Consider today a good time to get some. Meanwhile, if you've got extra energy on your hands, channeling it into a home-related or solo project can be productive.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
With your popularity buzzing today, this is a good time for initiating conversations with others that could lead to an opportunity or two down the line. Meanwhile, when it comes to your words and thoughts today, how can you best use them for good on behalf of a friend or another?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Your career and ambitions take center stage today and you could find yourself looking for some sort of recognition for your work and accomplishments. This might be one of those days when you'll need to be confident in your worth and not be shy about letting others know either.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're on a mission today, Libra, and with both the opportunities and the challenges presented to you today, you're reminded that you can accomplish just about anything when you put your mind and your willpower to it. Believe in yourself and just watch what you can get done.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
When it comes to dealing with other people today, remember that you've got a choice as to whether someone gets under your skin. While you're usually good at reading between the lines, be mindful of taking someone else's actions too personally. Guard your energy from the soul-suckers.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
When it comes to something you've been hoping or wishing for or something you've been planning, you can achieve success when you partner up with someone whose talents or skills compliment yours. On a different note, it's time to step up and be the change you want to see.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You might find your cup running over with lots of tasks today, but you have more than enough energy to get things done. As such, it's possible that you can hit a career milestone or make some major headway with a plan or goal now. Your discipline and hard work are about to pay off.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
That creative spark you're feeling is about to turn into a full-on flame, which can help you with breathing some fresh air into a creative project or starting a brand new one. In matters of the heart, romance is stirred up by either traveling or stepping outside of your usual routine.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might have something to air out today when it comes to a financial or family related matter. While you usually like to avoid confrontation, speaking up (even if it's uncomfortable) can help you with maintaining your boundaries and having your feelings heard. You're stronger than you think.
5. Your October 18, 2019 Horoscope
The Moon rounds out her transit through intellectual and communicative Gemini today, keeping the focus on the connections we share with others and things that stimulate our brains. Though with the day starting out with a square off between the Gemini Moon and hazy Neptune in Pisces, we may need to ease into the day rather than seizing it, as this planetary combo can make things fuzzy or confusing.
Later in the afternoon, however, the Gemini Moon opposes happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which can give us the clarity as well as the boost in mood that we need. This Moon-Jupiter combination will also give us a craving for new experiences and the learning that comes with them.
By later tonight, we should find ourselves ready to mingle and start the weekend off right as the chatty Gemini Moon teams up with the Sun in charming and sociable Libra. It's a perfect evening for catching up with friends, going on a date, or getting into something new.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You've got a lot on your mind now, but it's possible that you could be making something out to be bigger than what it is. For now, focus on the positive and know that things are coming together in your favor. Seek out the people and the things that keep reminding you of that.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You never turn a friend in need down, but make sure that you're not placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. Meanwhile, when it comes to something you've been planning, pay attention to the small details and be mindful of your spending.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be a bit unsure of yourself today when it comes to a goal you've been working on or a career move you've been wanting too make but now's not the time for such decisions. For now, focus on the relationships that inspire you and doing what brings joy. The answers will come.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's possible that you could be a bit too idealistic or hopeful about something today, whereas you may need to be a bit more discriminating and realistic. While you shouldn't stifle your dreams or optimism, deep down you know what's really up. Don't ignore your instincts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You may need to be mindful of who you're giving your energy to today, whether it's on or offline. Instead, seek out the friends and communities that nurture you and give you the freedom to truly be yourself. Meanwhile, seek out activities that open you up to something fresh.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
A professional relationship takes the spotlight today and it could be one that feels unfulfilling or draining in some way. If that's the case, it's time to start looking for something much better, and it's possible that you can find it. Too, don't let a personal relationship have you settling for less.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're in need of a getaway today, which means you need to take it easy in terms of how much work you take on. Even if you can't hop the next plane out of town, you're still craving experiences and conversations that break the monotony and feed your soul. This is the green light to go find them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
There's a chance that you could be feeling iffy today about a romantic connection. While you shouldn't always assume the worst, be mindful of trying to force a situation that may not be a good fit for you. You're worth so much more than that. Have faith that better is out there.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Others might be pulling on your energy today in way that could leave you feeling drained. However, instead of letting that happen, recognize it's OK to put yourself first. You need to be able to fill your cup first before you can fill someone else's. That way, you can show up fully for others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
There's lots to do today, but you can easily find yourself spinning your wheels if you try to do too much too soon. It's OK to take a breather or a step back if needed. Doing so can actually help you with seeing things clearer while learning the value of allowing things to unfold on their own.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
A romantic connection could leave you feeling unsure of yourself today, but you're reminded that you're lovable as you are and there's plenty more fish in the sea. On a different note, don't undersell your creative talents as the impact you can make with them can be a great one.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might be going back and forth with yourself over a decision, but you might just need to go ahead and take the leap anyway, especially when it comes to a goal you've been working on or your career. Know that everything you need, you already have within. Trust yourself.