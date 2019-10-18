Here's Your Horoscope For The Third Week Of October 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 14, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It might be hard to ignore the intensity in the air today, present thanks to the Sun's placement in diplomatic Libra, which is squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning. Under this cosmic combo, we might find ourselves taking an all-or-nothing or obsessive approach in terms of getting what we want from others. The best way to use this cosmic combination is to use our personal power to help others or to join forces with those that can help us with rising to a tough challenge.

Luckily, some mellow vibes arrive later in the day when the Moon moves into laid-back Taurus. While the Moon in Taurus can make us extra possessive over our relationships and the things we deem important, we can use the Moon to indulge in things that bring us pleasure and offer us a constructive use of our time.

By late tonight, the Taurus Moon teams up with unconventional and freedom-loving Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with releasing grudges and breaking away from anything that fails to bring us peace of mind.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, no matter which way you decide to go, you'll get what you want when you honor your worth and define success for yourself. Be wary of being in the company of naysayers but be open to constructive feedback. When you know what your values are, you can stick by them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and your needs today, which may call for you to ramp up your self-care. While you're no stranger to hard work, take care that you're not driving yourself too hard today. Know that you don't have to be the hero. It's OK to let others pick up the slack where needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship could be bringing up some very uncomfortable feelings for you which could have you giving this person way too much credit or attention. As such, it may be a good idea to pull back a bit and take a breather for now. In terms of your creative talent, honor your gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family member or someone you know may do something to overstep your boundaries today, leaving you feeling stifled. As such, you're being pushed to claim your independence. It's time to define and live by your own set of rules. It's time for you to be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today. Though it's possible that you could be obsessing over a small detail or making something out to be a bigger problem than what it really is. To regain perspective, it's best that you take a step back and focus on something you enjoy. Come back later.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got big ideas and big plans today and as such, you're reminded of how talented and unique you are. However, when it comes to executing those plans, be wary of your craving for instant gratification. Instead focus on the long term, especially when it comes to money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be called to have a discussion with your partner or someone close to you regarding a financial matter. Overall, when it comes too dealing with others today, be mindful of second-guessing yourself or how much power your truly have over the situation. Trust your instincts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that something you used to think was important isn't important after all, which is a good thing as this revelation can help you with making some necessary changes that need to be made. However, when it comes to your mental energy, be selective about who you give it to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the work that's currently on your plate, is it worth the time and energy that you're investing in it? Know that something has got to go. Meanwhile, when it comes to fulfilling a goal, be mindful of comparing your progress to what others have done. You are where you need to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to not take things personally today, namely where your reputation is concerned. Know that someone else's opinion of you can't make or break you, only you possess that power. Meanwhile, you may be trying to force something to go your way. Stop.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be good to cocoon yourself away today as others could easily rub you the wrong way now. On a similar note, if you find that there's something you've been holding on to emotionally, today could provide you with the catharsis that you need. Things aren't as dire as they seem.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend could be demanding more of your time and energy than you can afford to give right now. While you often love to be of help, you may need to be more vocal about what you can and can't do. Today asks that you be a bit more choosy about how you expend your energy.