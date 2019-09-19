Hershey's Bars Full Of Whoppers Have Been Spotted On Shelves

Malted milk ball fans, rejoice and be glad! People have spotted Hershey’s two new chocolate bars on shelves, including a Hershey’s Bar full of Whoppers that, according to reports from Instagram food influencers, will hit stores in the near future. It’s the best of both worlds. Both worlds being “chocolate” and “another kind of chocolate.”

Bustle has reached out to Hershey's for more information and will update upon response, but thanks to a handful of Instagram foodies, news of the two Hershey’s bars is already spreading like melted chocolate. “Following the success of Hershey’s with Reese’s Pieces that launched in 2018,” Instagram foodie @Markie_Devo writes, “Hershey’s is launching another new brand combination for 2019, combining the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Whoppers brands to create the new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate & Whoppers featuring Milk Chocolate with Malt Flavored Cookie Bits.” Per the packaging, the bar appears to be just what it sounds like: a milk chocolate Hershey’s bar packed with crushed up Whoppers.

In addition to the Whoppers bar, people have spotted a Hershey’s Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar. The packaging is marked with a periwinkle blue banner that reads “Extra Creamy.” Other than that, we don’t know much about what sets this chocolate apart from your typical Hershey’s bar. However, some fans already have plans for the new bar with one commenting on Instagram that the Extra Creamy is destined for s’mores.

Per @Markie_Devo, both bars will be available exclusively at Walmart in late September. (For those rushing to check their calendars, late September will be here in, like, a week.) However, you may not have to wait at all. Per the food blog The Impulsive Buy, the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Whoppers bars have already been spotted out in the wild (read: Walmart’s candy aisle) for $1.34 a bar. Instagram foodie Dijana Jashari (@snacksfromaround) recently found a couple King Size Hershey’s and Whoppers bars at a local retailer as well.

All this talk of Whoppers may have you asking, “What even is a Whopper?” Ingredient-wise, they’re malted milk balls covered with an artificially flavored “chocolatey coating,” not to be confused with actual chocolate. While the coating does include cocoa flavor, it isn't dunked in milk chocolate, as you may have assumed. If all of that sounds like a snack from the ‘40s...you’re not wrong. Per Hershey’s website, Whoppers were initially introduced in 1939. Since then, they've remained pretty much the same, save for some packaging changes.

In the UK, they have Maltesers, produced by Mars, one of Hershey’s main competitors. While Maltesers are also spherical malted milk balls, they are covered in milk chocolate. (“Chocolatey coating” is shaking.) Some also say there’s a difference in the density of the airy, crunchy filling. To conduct your own taste test, you’d have to fly to the UK or find a back of Maltesers at your local World Market.

As mentioned on Instagram, the Whoppers-Hershey mashup comes after the success of Hershey’s Reese’s Pieces bar. Hershey’s described the bar as “HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate infused with perfectly placed candy-coated REESE’S PIECES Candy,” as you would expect from its name. People have also spotted Reese’s Chocolate Bars out in the wild (read: select retailers). These milk chocolate bars come stuffed with Reese’s peanut butter. Think, a Reese’s cup in bar form.

However, the new bars are not the first foray into Whoppers-stuffed bars Hershey’s has taken. In 2005, released a bar called “Twosomes,” which combined bigger Whoppers pieces with the classic Hershey’s milk chocolate bar. According to an old post from The Impulsive Buy, the Twosomes bar tasted similar to a Nestle Crunch and made Whoppers more palatable for those who aren’t usually a fan of the malted milk balls. While there’s yet to be an official taste review of the new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate & Whoppers bar, if it’s crunchy and chocolatey, it’s sure to be a hit.