When it comes to shoe trends for Summer 2020, one of the most popular out there is a true throwback to the 1990s: high heel flip flops. It’s part sandal, part evening shoe — and it goes perfectly with everything from a pair of vintage-inspired jeans to a silk slip dress. That’s right: it’s the controversial, polarizing, "ugly," retro look that can be worn for morning, noon, or night with ease. And this summer, it's available in a range of colors, materials, and beyond to fit anyone's personal style.

Every brand from Yeezy to Zara are getting in on the trend, mimicking the styles of icons from the early-aughts like Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen (circa Holiday In The Sun) and Christina Aguilera. The shoe is a classic between-the-toes thong style, and it's showing up in a variety of styles, like thick platform soles and tiny kitten heels. With a slight bit of elevation, the poolside sandal is brought into a more streetwear world, mastering minimalism at its best with a simple two-strap design to secure it to your foot.

Ahead, find the top 26 heeled flip flops to get you through every event this Summer. From brunch with friends to an after-hours party, these styles have you covered.

Violeta Heel Leather Sandals $70 | Mango See More At Mango Deep reds and brown make this early-aughts trend even more sophisticated.

ASOS Design Niko Flip Flop Heeled Sandals $56 | ASOS See More At ASOS Really channel the '90s with a lucite heel and strap design.

Topshop Considered Valdez Vegan Toe Thong Sandals $70 | Topshop See More At Topshop Go bold with a thicker strap and gold color that can easily pair with slip dresses and puff sleeve blouses.

Simon Miller Beep Thong $335 | Simon Miller See More At Simon Miller With such a minimalist style, you have more freedom to go wild with a sculptural heel.

Sigerson Morrison Kaliska Sandals $245 | Shopbop See More At Shopbop A soft pink color is perfect for adding a vibrant pop to neutral summer looks.

Staud Audrey Sandal $207 | Staud See More At Staud Make heads turn with a zebra print that you can wear with a little black dress or a different animal-inspired pattern.

Norrgatan Paris Texas Mule in Suede $370 | Norrgatan See More At Norrgatan Opt for a thong that looks more like a classic mule.

Reike Nen Flip-Flop Heel $310 | Reike Nen See More At Reike Nen Feel powerful in a pair of red heeled sandals that look especially chic with a white tee and denim.

Mari Giudicelli Copa Sandal $450 | Mari Giudicelli See More At Mari Giudicelli You'll love the natural materials used in these flip flop heels that work with almost everything in your closet.

Brother Vellies Audre Sandal $435 | Brother Vellies See More At Brother Vellies Indulge in more than one trend at a time with a croc-embossed material.

Steve Madden Melrose $86 | Steve Madden See More At Steve Madden For those more color-averse, consider a pastel blue this Summer.

Tony Bianco Baye Skin Capretto Heels $173 | Tony Bianco See More At Tony Bianco Go nude with a light tan tone that complements every color in your wardrobe.

Zara Heeled Leather Square Toe Sandals $90 | Zara See More At Zara A classic that will go with everything from shorts to maxi dresses.

Who What Wear Siena Snakeskin-Effect Faux-Leather Sandals $101 | Selfridges See More At Selfridges A snakeprint sandal is the perfect neutral; it pairs easily with different pieces without being boring.

By Far Jack Heeled Flip Flop $281 | Need Supply See More At Need Supply Give yourself the tiniest lift with a micro-mini kitten heel.

Shein Square Toe Stiletto Heel Y-Strap Sandals $30 | Shein See More At Shein Opt for a slightly higher heel for an evening look.

Stuart Weitzman The Brigida 50 Sandal $210 | Stuart Weitzman See More At Stuart Weitzman Chunky and metallic, these flip flop high heels are perfectly earmarked for date night.

Toteme Studio The Flip-Flop Heel $400 | Toteme Studio See More At Toteme Studio Sandals that will practically blend in with your feet.

Jeffrey Campbell Brink $115 | Jeffrey Campbell See More At Jeffrey Campbell Your toes will look electrified with neon green styles that can take your neutrals to a new level.

Neous Florae Leather Thong Sandals $440 | Moda Operandi See More At Moda Operandi Add a pop of color to your look with an understated orange that pairs beautifully with earth tones.

Balenciaga Logo T-Bar Sandals $595 | MyTheresa See More At MyTheresa There are few options more head-turning than hot pink heels with a little '90s logomania thrown in for good measure.

Yeezy Wedge Thong 100 Sandals $256 | Farfetch See More At Farfetch Try something different with a wedge heel instead of a stiletto. It comes in handy for any outdoor events on your calendar.

Zara Quilted Strao Heeled Sandals $60 | Zara See More At Zara A white sandal is a smart investment this summer. You can team it with solids and prints in every color of the rainbow.

Senso Fillipa Heels $199 | Senso See More At Senso These are powder blue perfection and look especially chic with denim in the same color family.

Rave Katari Heel $89 | Revolve See More At Revolve For an actual nude look, consider a clear strap that brings to mind those ubiquitous jellies sandals of yesteryear.