High Heel Flip Flops Are The "Ugly" Trend Everyone's Wearing
When it comes to shoe trends for Summer 2020, one of the most popular out there is a true throwback to the 1990s: high heel flip flops. It’s part sandal, part evening shoe — and it goes perfectly with everything from a pair of vintage-inspired jeans to a silk slip dress. That’s right: it’s the controversial, polarizing, "ugly," retro look that can be worn for morning, noon, or night with ease. And this summer, it's available in a range of colors, materials, and beyond to fit anyone's personal style.
Every brand from Yeezy to Zara are getting in on the trend, mimicking the styles of icons from the early-aughts like Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen (circa Holiday In The Sun) and Christina Aguilera. The shoe is a classic between-the-toes thong style, and it's showing up in a variety of styles, like thick platform soles and tiny kitten heels. With a slight bit of elevation, the poolside sandal is brought into a more streetwear world, mastering minimalism at its best with a simple two-strap design to secure it to your foot.
Ahead, find the top 26 heeled flip flops to get you through every event this Summer. From brunch with friends to an after-hours party, these styles have you covered.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Deep reds and brown make this early-aughts trend even more sophisticated.
Really channel the '90s with a lucite heel and strap design.
Go bold with a thicker strap and gold color that can easily pair with slip dresses and puff sleeve blouses.
With such a minimalist style, you have more freedom to go wild with a sculptural heel.
A soft pink color is perfect for adding a vibrant pop to neutral summer looks.
Make heads turn with a zebra print that you can wear with a little black dress or a different animal-inspired pattern.
Opt for a thong that looks more like a classic mule.
Feel powerful in a pair of red heeled sandals that look especially chic with a white tee and denim.
You'll love the natural materials used in these flip flop heels that work with almost everything in your closet.
Indulge in more than one trend at a time with a croc-embossed material.
For those more color-averse, consider a pastel blue this Summer.
Go nude with a light tan tone that complements every color in your wardrobe.
A classic that will go with everything from shorts to maxi dresses.
A snakeprint sandal is the perfect neutral; it pairs easily with different pieces without being boring.
Give yourself the tiniest lift with a micro-mini kitten heel.
Opt for a slightly higher heel for an evening look.
Chunky and metallic, these flip flop high heels are perfectly earmarked for date night.
Sandals that will practically blend in with your feet.
Your toes will look electrified with neon green styles that can take your neutrals to a new level.
Add a pop of color to your look with an understated orange that pairs beautifully with earth tones.
There are few options more head-turning than hot pink heels with a little '90s logomania thrown in for good measure.
Try something different with a wedge heel instead of a stiletto. It comes in handy for any outdoor events on your calendar.
A white sandal is a smart investment this summer. You can team it with solids and prints in every color of the rainbow.
These are powder blue perfection and look especially chic with denim in the same color family.
For an actual nude look, consider a clear strap that brings to mind those ubiquitous jellies sandals of yesteryear.
Pink is about to be the color of the season, and the leather material gives it an air of elegance.