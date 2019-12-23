Lizzie McGuire just got hitched! Well, in real life, at least. Hilary Duff confirmed she married Matthew Koma on Saturday, Dec. 21, posting a few photos of their wedding day on Instagram. She also shared a sweet mirror selfie of the two showing off their wedding bands, proving once and for all that they tied the knot.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, just one day after their nuptials, Duff and Koma shared a portrait of themselves posing in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with "Just Married" written on the rear window, taken by Harper Smith / The Ceremonial Collective. Duff captioned the photo with a simple "This." Koma, meanwhile, cemented the important date. “For the rest of forever… 12.21.19,” he wrote. The couple was wearing their wedding garb — a sleek and stunning Jenny Packham gown for Duff, and a Celine ensemble for Koma.

As reported by PEOPLE, the wedding was very low-key and sentimental, taking place at Duff's home in Los Angeles, with only family and close friends invited. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house," a source explained. "When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard." The source also noted that Duff's famous sister Haylie was a huge part of the wedding planning. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too," the source said. "Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

The newlyweds also took to their Instagram stories to share more pictures from the big day, including some adorable photobooth shots from the reception, which Duff sweetly captioned "My husband." The actor and singer also posted a selfie of them after the ceremony showing off their wedding bands in the bathroom mirror.

Duff first worked with Koma on her underrated 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out., but they weren't romantically linked together until 2017. In June 2018, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child (Duff's second), and they welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25, 2018. Duff confirmed that they were engaged in May 2019, sharing on Instagram that Koma "asked me to be his wife."

In a new video for Vogue, Duff revealed how Koma proposed in a simple yet sentimental way. He created a book filled with illustrations that told their love story, and the engagement ring was hidden in a flap on the last page. "It was really simple and really special, which is very much how we are and how we operate," Duff said. Here's to many more simple and special moments in their future!